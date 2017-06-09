Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United but striker's future not yet decided

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been included on Manchester United's list of players who will be released from the club this coming summer, but his departure is not inevitable and the striker could yet be retained.

Premier League clubs were required to submit their retained and released lists by the third Saturday in May, with Ibrahimovic’s name absent from the list of players that United want to keep for the 2017/18 season.

However, the fact that Ibrahimovic's name appears on the list does not necessarily spell the end of the player’s time at Old Trafford.

The Premier League stresses that the list is 'not definitive', stating: "Please note that players signified as a 'free transfer' or released by a club on the expiry of their contract on 30 June 2017, could still remain there next season and so this list should not be seen as definitive for players leaving their club."

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a fine debut campaign in English football, scoring 28 goals in all competitions for the club and winning three trophies, but the season-ending injury suffered against Anderlecht has raised questions over his future at United.

At the end of United’s Europa League match against Anderlecht the striker suffered serious ligament damage in his right knee, and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of 2017.

The injury has hampered his chances of signing a one-year extension on the 12-month deal he agreed when joining the club from PSG last summer.

1/11 Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Michael Keane Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford. Getty Images

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

7/11 Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea. AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in Pogba’s countryman Matuidi in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Right forward – Marcus Rashford Rashford’s pace has terrified defences this season and despite him looking his best as a centre-forward it is likely that new signings will see him pushed out wide again to accommodate them, as he did at the start of this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/11 Left forward – Antoine Griezmann Griezmann’s role will likely change throughout the season, given that he can operate equally as well as a central striker as he can out wide. Now United have Champions League football, he is more likely to leave than not but it’s whether Atletico can pull on his heartstrings and get him to stay or not. Getty Images

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to play just ahead of Griezmann and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

However, it is understood that those behind the scenes at Old Trafford have been impressed by Ibrahimovic's recovery and he could be offered a new deal if he completes his recovery ahead of schedule.

Even so, Ibrahimovic's injury means a new No 9 is high on United's list of priorities this summer. As revealed by The Independent on Friday, the club are confident of pulling off a double deal for Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Torino's Andrea Belotti, having already agreed terms with the former.