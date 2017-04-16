Manchester United take on Chelsea at Old Trafford in a game that should have a huge say in the Premier League title race.

Here's all you need to know:

Where can I watch it?

The game is part of Sky's Super Sunday coverage and begins on Sky Sports 1 upon the completion of the West Brom vs Liverpool game.

When does it kick off?

The game kicks off at Old Trafford at 4pm.

It’s a big game for…

Jose Mourinho. Judas may indeed still be No.1 but the Special One needs a big result here today with not only a Champions League spot to play for but also bragging rights after watching Antonio Conte sweep all before him with a squad that he himself failed so spectacularly with just a year ago.

Player to watch…

Eden Hazard. Kicked from pillar to post in the FA Cup tie only a matter of weeks ago Chelsea's star man will once again be out to exact a measure of revenge on his old boss and keep the Blues on course for the title.

Form guide…

Manchester United: DWDDW

Chelsea: WWLWW