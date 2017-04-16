Jose Mourinho got the better of his old side as Manchester United slowed Chelsea's title charge with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera gave Mourinho's United a deserved and unexpectedly comfortable victory to leave the Blues just four points clear of Tottenham at the top of the Premier League.

The result also gave United's hopes of finishing in the top four a lift on an afternoon when talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not feature until the last 10 minutes.

It was a rounded and mature performance from Mourinho's men - arguably their best of the season - and one that now offers Spurs hope of catching the Blues.

