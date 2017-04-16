  1. Sport
Thibaut Courtois out of Manchester United vs Chelsea game with ankle injury

The Belgian goalkeeper has failed to recover from an ankle injury picked up and will miss the game at Old Trafford as a result

Thibaut Courtois will miss the game at Old Trafford Getty

Thibaut Courtois has lost his battle to be fit for Chelsea's clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

The Belgian goalkeeper has failed to recover from an ankle injury picked up and will miss the game at Old Trafford as a result.

Asmir Begovic will deputise in between the sticks and make his first Premier League appearance of the season.

​Courtois has been a key piece of the Blues' resolute defence this term and has kept more clean sheets, 13, than anyone.

Chelsea sit four points clear of Tottenham at the top of the table while United, chasing a top four spot, are six points off Liverpool as they bid for Champions League qualification.

