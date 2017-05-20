There will be precious little at stake when Manchester United face Crystal Palace on the Premier League’s final matchday.

With the Europa League final against Ajax next Wednesday taking priority, United boss Jose Mourinho is likely to field a youthful and inexperienced side in a bid to protect his stars for the all-important game in Stockholm.

Palace arrive in Manchester with manager Sam Allardyce having added yet another successful relegation rescue act to his CV. The Eagles’ 4-0 win over Hull last weekend secured Premier League safety for another year, meaning the South London club will spend a fifth consecutive season in the top-flight.

What time does it start?

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on UK television, but highlights will be shown at 22.30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Axel Tuanzebe. The 19-year-old has started each of United’s past three Premier League matches, showing his versatility by featuring at both right-back and central midfield. With Mourinho once more set to play a shadow side against Palace, the teenager should get another opportunity to shine.

Axel Tuanzebe in action for United(Getty)



Best stat…

26. The number of years since Crystal Palace last registered a league victory over Manchester United. Since then the sides have faced off 17 times, with United victorious on 14 occasions.

Remember when…

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the winner the last time these sides met, firing past Wayne Hennessey in the 88th minute at Selhurst Park.

Player to watch…

Josh Harrop. The 21-year-old scored a hat-trick for United’s U23 side on Monday in front of the watching Mourinho. If given the chance on Sunday, the midfielder could stake a claim for further future involvement.

Past three-meetings…

Crystal Palace 1 (McArthur) Manchester United 2 (Pogba, Ibrahimovic), Premier League, December 2016

Crystal Palace 1 (Puncheon) Manchester United 2 (Mata, Lingard), FA Cup, May 2016

Manchester United 2 (Delaney og, Darmian) Crystal Palace 0, Premier League, April 2016

Form guide…

Manchester United: DWLDLD

Crystal Palace: DWLLLW

Odds…

Manchester United to win: 13/10

Crystal Palace to win: 43/20

Draw: 47/20

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)