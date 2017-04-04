Manchester United and Everton meet both in desperate need of all three points.

United have their eyes on the top four but failed to make the most of results around them this weekend with a disappointing home draw with West Brom.

Everton's Champions League hopes are a little slimmer - they sit three points further back from United with Arsenal sandwiched in between - but will be hopeful they can claw that gap back tonight.

Defeat in the Merseyside derby is fresh in their minds and they will want a performance more akin to those that have made them the form team since the turn of the year.

Here's all you need to know about the match:

What time is it?

The game kicks off at 8pm at Old Trafford.

What channel is it on?

You can catch the game on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

It’s a big game for…

Luke Shaw. After clear-the-air talks the England left-back is back in the Manchester United squad but remains firmly in the last chance saloon with boss Jose Mourinho. If he plays this evening, he needs a performance.

Remember when...

Player to watch…

Zlatan Ibrahimovic. United's main man is back after suspension and, as he has all season, he will be relied upon to find the back of the net with his teammates seemingly unable to do so.

Form guide…

​Manchester United: W W D W D

Everton: W L W W L

Odds…

Manchester United: 8/13

Draw: 16/5

Everton: 11/2

All odds collected from Betfair