Manchester United and Everton meet in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, with both Jose Mourinho and Ronald Koeman's men in need of all three points.

What time is it?

The match kicks off at 8.00pm at Old Trafford.

What channel is it on?

You can catch the game on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

It’s a big game for…

Luke Shaw: After clear-the-air talks the England left-back is back in the Manchester United squad but remains firmly in the last chance saloon with boss Jose Mourinho. If he plays this evening, he needs a performance.

Remember when...

Player to watch…

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: United's main man is back after suspension and, as he has all season, he will be relied upon to find the back of the net with his teammates seemingly unable to do so.

Form guide…

​Manchester United: WWDWD

Everton: WLWWL

Odds…

Provided by 888.com

Manchester United: 8/15

Draw: 31/10

Everton: 11/2