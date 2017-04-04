  1. Sport
Manchester United vs Everton player ratings: Zlatan Ibrahimovic pounces after Ashley Williams handball

Who impressed in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford? Take a look at the gallery below to find out...

Manchester United 1 Everton 1 player ratings

  • 1/22 David de Gea – 4 out of 10

    So often the saviour, could have done more to prevent Jagielka’s peculiar goal, like closing his legs for starters.

  • 2/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10

    Offered more offensively than most and tested Everton’s defence with several crosses, but his team-mates failed to make them count.

  • 3/22 Marcos Rojo – 4 out of 10

    A more assertive centre-half would have clattered Jagielka and won the header that lead to the goal. Too often, Rojo is not that centre-half.

  • 4/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10

    Dealt with Lukaku in the brief moments he threatened United’s backline on a largely quiet night for the hosts’ defence.

  • 5/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10

    Ineffective going forward first half, hauled off for Paul Pogba at half-time.

  • 6/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10

    One of United’s brighter sparks but even so, should have done better than hit the bar when latching onto the rebound of Blind’s first half free-kick.

  • 7/22 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10

    Struggled to have an impact and often too conservative in his passing when United needed a fresh impetus.

  • 8/22 Marouane Fellaini – 4 out of 10

    The many United supporters who believe he simply should not be in this team had their arguments boosted. Offers little more than a target on set pieces and a mistimed tackle.

  • 9/22 Jesse Lingard – 4 out of 10

    Like Fellaini, a display to fuel his critics. Wasteful in the first-half, largely anonymous in the second.

  • 10/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10

    Still misses far too many opportunities for a frontman of his quality. Could have got United off to a perfect start but fluffed his lines.

  • 11/22 Marcus Rashford – 4 out of 10

    A night where his relative inexperience showed. Has good grace and plenty of time on his side to improve, at least.

  • 12/22 Joel Robles – 8 out of 10

    Recovered from a shaky display in the Merseyside derby to impress. Best save came when acrobatically denying Blind from a free-kick.

  • 13/22 Mason Holgate – 7 out of 10

    Mature performance from the youngster. Poked a low cross away from Rashford’s toes to keep it 1-0 towards the end of the first half.

  • 14/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10

    A quite remarkable finish for his goal and coped well defensively, although aided by United’s lack of pace in forward positions.

  • 15/22 Ashley Williams – 4 out of 10

    It was all going so well until that late handball. The Wales international wins a lot of plaudits, but this was another mistake in a debut Everton season peppered with them.

  • 16/22 Leighton Baines – 6 out of 10

    Played his part in a solid defensive display, but would perhaps have had more problems if facing the rested Antonio Valencia.

  • 17/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10

    Swept up and stifled United attacks alongside Barry, though Herrera had the better of him at times.

  • 18/22 Gareth Barry – 8 out of 10

    The key man in Everton’s backs-to-the-wall resistance, did not mind getting a little dirty. Will have enjoyed one ‘experienced’ challenge on Rashford.

  • 19/22 Tom Davies – 7 out of 10

    No doubt buoyed by his new contract, the youngster was much better than at Anfield. Showed movement and intelligence breaking into the final third.

  • 20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10

    Another player who improved from Anfield, but in Barkley’s case it was not hard. If you’re being harsh, showed little creativity, but battled well.

  • 21/22 Kevin Mirallas – 6 out of 10

    Brought more invention to the line-up having sat out the majority of the derby. He and Lukaku were not on the same wavelength at times, however.

  • 22/22 Romelu Lukaku – 5 out of 10

    At times guilty of not holding the ball up well enough and inviting pressure on his team, but his all-round display was an unselfish one for the cause.

Manchester United drew yet another league match at Old Trafford - but the overriding emotion at the final whistle was relief rather than frustration after Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck a stoppage-time penalty against Everton.

Home toil has become a familiar theme for Jose Mourinho during his first season in the hot-seat and Ronald Koeman's men looked set to compound matters in Tuesday's Premier League match.

Phil Jagielka's hooked first-half effort put Everton on course for a win that would have seen them usurp United in fifth place, only for second-half pressure to finally pay dividends in stoppage time as Ibrahimovic's penalty secured a dramatic 1-1 draw.


It was a remarkable end to an enthralling encounter in which United struggled to turn dominance into goals, like so many matches this term.

Everton captain Jagielka appeared to have struck the decisive blow with his first goal since May 2015, with Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba hitting the crossbar as the hosts looked to respond.

However, United's intent finally came good in stoppage time as second-half introduction Luke Shaw - just days after being publicly criticised by Mourinho - saw a goalbound shot handled, leading to Ashley Williams' sending off and Ibrahimovic's successful spot-kick.

Additional reporting by PA

