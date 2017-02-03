What time does it start?

Kick-off is at 4pm on Sunday 5 January.

Where can I watch it?

The game is live on Sky Sports 1, with highlights on BBC1 at 10.30pm. You can also follow The Independent’s live blog for all the action.

It’s a big game for…

Anthony Martial. The striker is running out of chances at Old Trafford with Mourinho unimpressed with his performances so far. However, after firing a blank against Hull in midweek, Martial should find himself involved in the game in one shape or another.

Remember when…

Jamie Vardy broke Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record for scoring in consecutive Premier League games in the 1-1 draw last season.

Player to watch…

Paul Pogba. He looked better and better over the Christmas period but, like the rest of United’s side, seems to have gone off the boil in recent weeks. He scored his first United goal against Leicester in the 4-1 win at Old Trafford though and with the Foxes even weaker now, he will fancy adding to that on Sunday.

Past three meetings…

Manchester United 4 (Smalling, Mata, Rashford, Pogba) Leicester City 1 (Gray)

September 24, 2016, Premier League

Leicester City 0 (Vardy) 1 Manchester United 2 (Lingard, Ibrahimovic)

August 7, 2016, Community Shield

Manchester United 1 (Martial) Leicester City 1 (Morgan)

May 1, 2016, Premier League

Form guide…

Manchester United: WDDLWD

Leicester City: DWLLDL

Odds…





Manchester United: 11/17

Leicester City: 5/1

Draw: 3/1

(Odds provided by 888sport)