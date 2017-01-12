Manchester United and Liverpool fans have been warned by police regarding their conduct for the Old Trafford showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Both clubs, as well as Greater Manchester Police, will be looking to avoid a repeat of the horror show surrounding the Europa League clashes in March last year when a number of United fans hung a provocative Hillsborough banner above the M602, for all travelling Liverpool supporters to see.

United were greeted with a similar retort when Reds fans hung their own banner reading “MANC B*****DS” over the M62, ahead of the first leg.

Superintendent Dean Howard, who will be match commander for Sunday’s game, said: “I would like to welcome all supporters from both clubs ahead of what is traditionally one of the most competitive fixtures of the season.

“We have extensive experience policing high-profile matches such as this, with numerous high-category games taking place every season, and we will have a full operation in place on the day to ensure the safety of all those in attendance.”

The police force will be hoping for a repeat of the 0-0 draw at Anfield in October, at least from a fan performance perspective, where the game went by without a major incident or problem.

Howard went on to say: “The aim of our operation is not to hamper the lively atmosphere that fixtures like this create but to ensure that all those in attendance can enjoy the game in a competitive and safe environment.

“However we will be prepared to take swift action against those who take part in any incident of disorder and put the well-being of others at risk.

“There will be a visible police presence on Sunday so if anybody has any concerns then I would urge them to approach one of our officers or a club steward who will be happy to assist.”

Those found guilty of producing offensive banners can be detained under the Communications Acts of 2003, with a possible charge ranging from a fine to prison sentence.

Liverpool go into the game looking to close the gap on leaders Chelsea while United head into the clash looking to extend their good home record against their rivals (W11 L3).