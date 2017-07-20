United and City play their first match in the International Champions Cup against each other before facing Spanish champions Real Madrid on July 23 and 26 respectively.

Around 70,000 fans are expected at the home of the Houston Texans and, with bragging rights up for grabs.

The match will see the clubs together as a mark of respect to those impacted by May's Manchester attack, with the worker bee featuring on both United and City's shirts in Houston.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

This will be their first meeting since the bombing at the city's arena and the shirts to be auctioned off for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Here's everything you need to know about the friendly...

Vital information…

The match will kick-off at 3am BST on Friday morning, which is 9pm local time.

It will be shown live on MUTV. Both teams will sport the Manchester worker bee on their shirts after the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena in May. The shirts will then be auctioned, with all proceeds going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

It’s a big game for...

Pep Guardiola. Manchester City begin their pre-season fixtures against their arch rivals in Houston, and the pressure on the manager is already building.

It's a big game for Guardiola ( Getty )

The Spaniard has brought in three stellar signings and although Bernardo Silva has been granted additional leave, Guardiola will need to call on all of his tactical nous to integrate Kyle Walker and Ederson into his style of play. The earlier he manages to bed them in, the better the club’s title chances for the coming season.

Best stat…

This particular Manchester derby has a certain particularity, being the first match between the two Manchester clubs to take place outside of the United Kingdom. It will also be the 175th meeting between the blue and red halves of Manchester, but the first friendly encounter in the Premier League era.

Remember when…

Whenever this fixture comes around at any stage in the season, one of the greatest strikes in Premier League history from Wayne Rooney often does the rounds. The forward’s bicycle kick in 2011 decided the fixture at Old Trafford that year, and led him in April to describe the goal as his “most important” for the club.

Player to watch…

Kyle Walker. Walker's adaptation to the City set up will be a crucial element of the team's offensive potential.

Having failed to sign either Hector Bellerin or Dani Alves this summer, it is vital that Walker vindicates the club’s decision to sign him and attempts to match the substantial demands that Guardiola places on his wide defenders, which often includes instructing them to move inside, as soon as possible.

Form guide...

Manchester United have won their opening two pre-season fixtures 5-2 and 2-1 against LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake respectively. In the former, Marcus Rashford stole the show with a brace while new signing Romelu Lukaku opened his account for the club against RSL. This encounter will be Manchester City’s first of pre-season.

Odds...

Manchester United: 13/8

Manchester City: 6/4

Draw: 12/15