Manchester United travel to Dublin to take on Serie A side Sampdoria in their final pre-season friendly.

United toured America and won four out of their five matches, including a 2-0 win against rivals Manchester City. United head to Dublin after beating Valerenga 3-0 in Oslo.

Nemanja Matic is in line to make his first appearance for Manchester United after completing his £40m move from Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho has already signed Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Matic but remains in the market for at least one more player, with Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic in the manager’s eyesight.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

What time is kick off?

Action at the Aviva Stadium kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 2 August.

Where can I watch it?

MUTV are showing live coverage from 6.45pm.

It’s a big game for...

Nemanja Matic. The midfielder is likely to make his first appearance in a United shirt as part of a midfield three alongside Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba. Such a trio rivals any midfield unit in the Premier League and could lead United to the title if they can cohesively play together.

Matic in training for United (Getty)



Player to watch...

Paul Pogba. The Frenchman will have more licence to get forward with the knowledge that Matic will be vigilant in his defensive responsibilities. Pogba has formed a good relationship with Lukaku on and off the pitch and can expect a higher goals return next season.

Pogba can enjoy more freedom with Matic behind him (AFP/Getty Images)



Odds...

Manchester United to win: 1/4

Draw: 19/4

Sampdoria to win: 10/1

