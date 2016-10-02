Jose Mourinho felt his Manchester United side could have beaten Stoke 6-0 and was frustrated to have to settle for stalemate at Old Trafford.

United were dominant over the 90 minutes but wasteful finishing - and a revelatory performance from on-loan goalkeeper Lee Grant - meant substitute Anthony Martial's superb second-half curler was their only goal of the game.

That left them vulnerable in the game's closing stages and Joe Allen smashed home from point-blank range to seal a hit-and-run by the visitors, who moved off the foot of the Premier League with a third point of the season.

United had opportunities late on in the 1-1 draw, not least when Paul Pogba, wayward on several occasions in each half, headed against the crossbar from a couple of yards.

Mourinho improbably declared it United's best showing of the season but was left to rue the final score.

"I'm happy with the performance but when the result should be 5-0 or 6-0 and it is 1-1 then the happiness disappears," he said.

"I think it was our best performance in terms of the football we played, the creation of chances, the consistency.

"In this moment it should not be just three points but a fat result.

"From minute one everything was beautiful. The first chance, the one Paul missed, was beautiful football.

Manchester United vs Stoke player ratings







22 show all Manchester United vs Stoke player ratings









































1/22 David de Gea Didn't have much to do but fluffed his lines when called upon and let Stoke equalise. 5

2/22 Antonio Valencia Not overly busy and managed to keep his shirt rigorously tucked in all game. 6

3/22 Eric Bailly A solid game, continues to impress. 6

4/22 Chris Smalling Not much to do but reliable enough. 6

5/22 Daley Blind Give us this day our Daley Blind. The versatile Dutchman was reliable as ever. 6

6/22 Ander Herrera Should he have been sent off? Let Robbie Savage debate that. As it was he had a decent game. 6

7/22 Paul Pogba What does £100m get you these days? A decent if largely uninspiring game against Stoke, that’s what. 6 Jesse Lingard: An encouraging performance before being subbed in the second half. 6

8/22 Jesse Lingard An encouraging performance before being subbed in the second half. 6

9/22 Juan Mata Subbed for Rooney in the second half, but solid enough before that. 6

10/22 Marcus Rashford Oh he’s quite good isn't he? Always lively but couldn't get on the scoresheet. 6

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Denied on multiple occasions, a frustrating afternoon, particularly for anyone who made him their Fantasy Football captain. 6

12/22 Lee Grant He might have a name straight out of a 90s boyband but he had a stormer in goal. 8

13/22 Glen Johnson Lively going forward, occasionally suspect in defence - I feel like we know this about Glen Johnson by now. 6

14/22 Ryan Shawcross Largely kept United at bay, solid enough. 6

15/22 Bruno Martins Indi Continues to look a good signing for Stoke. 6

16/22 Erik Pieters Reliable if a little uninspiring. 6

17/22 Geoff Cameron Unlucky that his great tackle provided the assist for United’s goal. 6

18/22 Glenn Whelan Played to the best of his abilities but wasn't exactly superlative. 6

19/22 Xherdan Shaqiri The Alpine Messi? Not on the basis of this. Could do better. 6

20/22 Joe Allen Smashed it in from a yard out to equalise, got fouled a lot. Solid game. 7

21/22 Marko Arnautovic Sulked quite a lot and got subbed in the second half. Not his best game. 6

22/22 Wilfried Bony Where is the striker who terrified defences at Swansea? Not here today. 6

"In the second half he hits the post (crossbar), the save down low in the corner...beautiful football.

"I'm very frustrated but the performance was there."

On the imprecise finishing, Mourinho added: "I never criticise my players for missing chances. Their goalkeeper was man of the match, deservedly."

Allen gave a fine display in the middle of the park and was a fitting scorer, belting home from two yards, when the Potters finally caught United on the break.

Allen told BT Sport: "When you come to Old Trafford you are not going to get many chances. It's a well-earned point for us.

"You can see the effort. We have not been picking up many points but you can see the effort."

Asked about a nasty-looking challenge he received from Ander Herrera, for which the Spaniard earned a seemingly lenient yellow card, former Liverpool man Allen added: "Sometimes they get sent off, sometimes they don't."

Pogba was among the biggest culprits for missed chances (Getty)

Mark Hughes, whose personal record at his former club leaves plenty of room for improvement, hailed his fellow Welshman's impact.

"Joe was immense and he's been excellent since he came to the club," said Stoke manager Hughes.

"I knew I was getting a good player, clearly because I spent £13million on him, but sometimes you don't understand how good a player is until they're in the building and you work with them day in, day out.

"He's an intelligent player, great energy levels and good awareness of situations. He knows how to affect situations, so we've got an excellent player."

On Herrera's foul, and his own player's low-key reaction, Hughes said: "At the time I thought it was mistimed to say the least. Credit to Joe, he didn't make a meal of it."

PA.