  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Manchester United vs Stoke City live: Premier League latest score and updates from Old Trafford

Follow the latest as Jose Mourinho's men welcome Stoke

old-trafford.jpg
The statue of Law, Best and Charlton outside Old Trafford Getty

Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of the Premier League as title hopefuls Manchester United welcome Stoke City to Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Stoke - 12pm

Today's other fixtures

Yesterday's results

Follow the latest below...

 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Liverpool closed the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City with a late victory over Swansea in the lunchtime kick-off.

The Reds were 1-0 down before James Milner scored his fourth penalty of the season to snatch the win.

Chelsea won at Hull City but West Ham could only seal a point against Boro with City, Arsenal and Spurs all in action on Sunday. 

Comments