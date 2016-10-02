Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of the Premier League as title hopefuls Manchester United welcome Stoke City to Old Trafford
Manchester United vs Stoke - 12pm
Today's other fixtures
- Leicester City vs Southampton - 2.15pm
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City - 2.15pm
- Burnley vs Arsenal - 4.30pm
Yesterday's results
- Swansea City 1 Liverpool 2
- Hull City 0 Chelsea 2
- Sunderland 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
- Watford 2 Bournemouth 2
- West Ham United 1 Middlesbrough 1
Liverpool closed the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City with a late victory over Swansea in the lunchtime kick-off.
The Reds were 1-0 down before James Milner scored his fourth penalty of the season to snatch the win.
Chelsea won at Hull City but West Ham could only seal a point against Boro with City, Arsenal and Spurs all in action on Sunday.
