Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named a strong line-up for the visit of Stoke City, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic starting alongside teenage striker Marcus Rashford up front.

The Portuguese also hands a berth to world-record signing Paul Pogba in the centre of midfield alongside Ander Herrara, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata while Daley Blind continues at left-back for the 20-time champions of England.

Antonio Valencia fills in at right-back, meanwhile, as Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling provide some steel at the heart of defence. David de Gea, the Spanish goalkeeper, continues in between the sticks for Mourinho’s men.

There is no place for Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the bench as the former Chelsea boss names Anthony Martial and Memphis Depay among his substitutes for the clash with Mark Hughes’ Potters.

Stoke, on the other hand, have Manchester City loanee WIlfried Bony in attack in front of Marko Arnautovic, Xherdan Shaqiri and Joe Allen.

Hughes is under tremendous pressure to pick up points after a disastrous start to the new Premier League campaign. The Midlands outfit are rooted to the bottom of the table without a victory in their opening six matches.

Team news

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind, Pogba, Herrera, Lingard, Mata, Rashford, Ibrahimovic.

Subs: Romero, Darmian, Carrick, Fellaini, Martial, Memphis, Rooney.

Stoke City: Grant, Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Cameron, Whelan, Allen, Shaqiri, Bony, Arnautovic.

Subs: Given, Bardsley, Adam, Diouf, Walters, Crouch, Bojan.

