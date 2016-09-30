It’s three wins on the bounce for Jose Mourinho after losing his three previous games led to a mini crisis at Old Trafford. Since then, Wayne Rooney has found himself on the bench and United have hammered the champions 4-1. United will be desperate to secure another three points with their next two Premier League games up against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Stoke have had a desperately poor start to the season and are one of only two sides yet to win a single one of their opening six Premier League games. Mark Hughes is a man under pressure and another heavy defeat on Sunday would see him be among the favourites for the sack race.

It’s a big game for…

Ander Herrera. Herrera was paired in central midfield with Paul Pogba and they did brilliantly together and ran Leicester City ragged. The Spaniard was rested in midweek and will hope to partner the world’s most expensive player again against Stoke. Should they impress for a second time, Mourinho will have to seriously consider the two as his first-choice midfield with Liverpool and Chelsea on the horizon.

Best stat…

Manchester United have won all eight Premier League meetings between the sides at Old Trafford with the last time Stoke kept a clean sheet there being in 1976.

Remember when...

United beat Stoke 3-0 at Old Trafford in February of this year to relieve some of the pressure on former boss Louis van Gaal. One of the goalscorers that day was Wayne Rooney, and he also had another one controversially ruled out for a push.

Player to watch…

Marcus Rashford. Everything the teenager does at the moment looks like it could lead to a goal. His lightning pace, fearless dribbling and exact finishing will make his a real danger against a struggling Stoke side.

Form guide…

Manchester United: WWWLLW

Stoke: DLLLLD

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 12.00pm

TV: BT Sport 1.

Odds…

Manchester United: 4/11

Stoke: 10/1

Draw: 5/1