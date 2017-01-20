It’s a big game for…

Luke Shaw: Following speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford, it appears that he is set to start on Saturday. With just 13 appearances for the club since Mourinho took over, the young left-back that he has a point to prove.

Best stat…

A win at the Bet365 Stadium would be Mark Hughes’ 50th with the club – which is just short of his record at Blackburn.

Remember when…

Marko Arnautovic scored this screamer against United in December 2015. It’s an example of his striking prowess and confidence in front of goal.

Player to watch…

Marko Arnautovic: The 27-year-old recently confessed his love for English football and this has also been evident on the pitch. He has been in a rich vein of form, so Hughes will be hoping that he cause an upset against Mourinho’s men. He scored twice last week - you wouldn't bet against him finding the net again.

Past three-meetings…

Manchester United 1 (Martial) Stoke 1 (Allen), Premier League, October 2016

Manchester United 3 (Lingard, Martial, Rooney), Stoke 0, Premier League, February 2016

Stoke City 2 (Krkic, Arnautovic), Manchester United 0, Premier League, December 2015





Odds

Stoke to win: 5/1

Manchester United to win: 5/8

Draw: 31/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

Form guide…

Manchester United: WWWWWD

Stoke: DLLWLW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 15:00

TV: N/A