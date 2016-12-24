It’s a big game for…

David Moyes: Who else? The former Manchester United manager returns to Old Trafford, the scene of his greatest failure, for the first time as a manager since being dismissed by the club two-and-a-half years ago. He remains a divisive figure among United’s support and is not wholly assured of a kind welcome.

Best stat…

5-3: The highest-scoring game between these two sides came on Boxing Day in 1950, with the Black Cats taking all three points from Sir Matt Busby’s side at Old Trafford.

Remember when…

Moyes’ United were dumped out of the League Cup semi-finals on penalties by Sunderland in 2014.

Player to watch…

Paul Pogba: The world’s most-expensive footballer finally seems to be coming into his own, after impressive displays against Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion.

Past three-meetings…

Sunderland 2 (Khazri, De Gea og) Manchester United 1 (Martial)

Premier League, February 2016

Manchester United 3 (Depay, Rooney, Mata) Sunderland 0

Premier League, September 2015

Manchester United 2 (Rooney 2) Sunderland 0

Premier League, February 2015

Form guide…

Manchester United: DDWWW

Sunderland: LWLLW

Vital information…

Kick-off time: 3.00pm

TV: Highlights on BBC One, 10.55pm