The Manchester United mascot extended a hand to David Moyes as he made his initial approach to the technical area which became such a haunting place for him when he last stood in this stadium. And, since it would looked even more ridiculous to refuse, the Scot accepted.

It was the only warmth the returning manager found. No-one of a Manchester United disposition sang his name and it almost goes without saying that there was no sentiment about how eight dreadful months at the Old Trafford helm will always define him. The course of the afternoon did much to reveal why.

Until the late stages, what Jose Mourinho’s United offered was rarely pretty and lacked much by way of the unexpected, while Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe was the best player on the pitch by a distance. It was one of those afternoons when Paul Pogba could not convert his marauding presence into a threat and was often left thumping his hips in frustration, in that way of his. Jesse Lingard was comparatively anonymous by the standards of a hugely impressive calendar year.

Moyes cut a frustrated figure on the touchline ( Getty )

But United had strength in depth, with the dangerous Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the bench, and they provided more evidence that Old Trafford has a manager with a method now. In its assuredness, the win was a foil to the timidity and anxiety of the Moyes era here.

The second half also exposed a shocking deterioration in Sunderland, conceding possession in dangerous positions with dreadful regularity with left Moyes flapping in that way Old Trafford remembers.

1/23 David de Gea – 6 out of 10 Stood tall when his defence could’ve done a lot better early on and did well to deny Anichebe. Had little else to contend with until Borini’s consolation strike.

2/23 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 A dynamic presence down the right-hand side throughout, but especially in the opening stages, when the rest of his team-mates were struggling to get going.

3/23 Phil Jones – 6 out of 10 Began shakily but increasingly grew into the game to maintain his impressive form since returning to the side.

4/23 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10 Nice marauding run to set off the move for Blind's opener, though the odd nervy moment at the back.

5/23 Daley Blind – 6 out of 10 A sluggish start, one poor header in particular should have been punished by Anichebe, but applied an excellent finish to open the scoring.

6/23 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 His usual, patient self in the middle of the park, though United could’ve done with a little more impetus from him at times.

7/23 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10 Busy as ever and won his battle against his opposite number but, like Carrick, could have eased the burden on the attacking talents in front of him.

8/23 Paul Pogba – 8 out of 10 When things were not quite coming together, the midfielder kept creating chances out of nothing. The stand-out performer.

9/23 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 Couldn’t seem to find a rhythm and only really showed his class in flashes. Ibrahimovic should’ve done better with one excellent through ball by the Spaniard.

10/23 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 His most notable contributions were ill-tempered clashes with Kone and Denayer. Replaced by Mkhitaryan on the hour mark.

11/23 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 6 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and wasteful when he did have the chance to do something until his late goal. A bad day at the office, and yet he still put himself on the scoresheet.

12/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 8 out of 10 Sublime, but offside, goal. Injected a threat in United's off-colour front line as soon as he was introduced.

13/23 Jordan Pickford - 7 out of 10 Equal to much of what United could throw at him. Brilliantly denying Ibrahimovic at one point with his boot.

14/23 Billy Jones - 6 out of 10 Shut down Lingard for much of the afternoon, but could perhaps have got a block in on Blind’s finish.

15/23 Papy Djilobodji - 5 out of 10 Let himself down with several basic errors, but is showing the potential to be a good Premier League-level defender.

16/23 Lamine Kone - 5 out of 10 Could have conceded a penalty for barging Mata but challenge was judged to be fair by Martin Atkinson, then could've seen red late on. Lucky boy.

17/23 Patrick van Aanholt - 5 out of 10 Tested De Gea with a free-kick early on. Not afforded the license to attack from full-back.

18/23 Jason Denayer - 7 out of 10 One of the visitors’ better performers, shackled United’s attacking talents well in the first half, but was let down by those around him.

19/23 Didier Ndong - 5 out of 10 Bullied by Herrera at times and too often failed to do the same to United’s attacking midfielders. His mistake allowed Ibrahimovic in for the second.

20/23 Fabio Borini - 6 out of 10 Had the chance to open the scoring after Anichebe’s chance, but mis-kicked the rebound. Fantastic consolation goal, at least.

21/23 Sebastian Larsson - 5 out of 10 Battled but lacked any invention. A disappointment, subbed late on for Khazri.

22/23 Victor Anichebe - 7 out of 10 Should’ve put his side in front in the first-half but was denied by De Gea, but was not undeterred by his miss. Caused problems for United’s backline throughout.

23/23 Jermain Defoe - 5 out of 10 With Anichebe chipping in defensively, he was left isolated for large parts and only showed what he could do in brief moments.

The decisive first goal demonstrated Sunderland’s underlying defensive weakness, which includes a perennial struggle to clear their lines, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, cutting inside on the left hand side of the box, navigated a ball into the path of the advancing Daley Blind who took a touch and steered it in with dead-eye accuracy, to the left of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

But Moyes’ players at least looked the equal of Mourinho’s side at that stage, with Defoe providing the few moments which took the breath away and ignited a bitter afternoon. The technical class he displayed to take down a 50-yard Pickford clearance on the full, then advance and shoot over revealed why he is such an important asset as Sunderland fight to survive. It took the best of David de Gea to leap and punch away a free kick. The goalkeeper needed his feet to repel the touch Victor Anichebe got onto a clever ball that Defoe laced into his path.

Ibrahimovic finally put away one of his chances, doubling United's lead late on ( Getty )

Before the break, there was also a predictability about United’s build-up play. It so often comes down the right though Antonio Valencia, who is neither the fastest nor the most accurate crossing.

But Moyes’ players had nothing more to offer, despite the narrow half-time margin. United could have scored three times more within six minutes of the restart. Ibrahimovic bullied Djilobodji out of possession on the right and ran free down Sunderland’s right but could only cross behind Pogba. The Frenchman then headed Ander Herrera’s cross over, with the Swede waiting behind him to receive it. Ibrahimovic was equallly profligate, firing over when Herrera laid a ball into his path

Sunderland were regularly passing into trouble when a catastrophic error brought the second goal. Didier Ndong was the culprit, left flat on the pitch as Pogba intercepted in his own half and found Ibrahimovic, who slotted home.

Mkhitaryan made an immediate difference, arcing a shot narrowly wide within minutes of arriving on the hour and providing the colour to United’s attacking thrusts. It was in the 85th minute that he provided more evidence of the significant presence he may be in the next five months, sending an Ibrahimovic cross in with his heel.

Mkhitaryan scored audaciously, albeit from an offside position ( Getty )

Fabio Borini pulled a goal back, lifting a ball into De Gea’s top right hand corner five yards outside the area, but the course of the afternoon was well set by then. For United, it has been four straight Premier League wins with two more winnable fixtures in the next week. A league table that is still only just respectable from their pint of view may soon look better for them.

One vignette revealed provided symbol of what a difference this manager makes. When the second goal had just gone in, Mourinho turned around to face United’s supporters – arms out wide, milking the applause. Moyes, hands stuffed into pockets, could hardly have missed the spectacle. It was a gesture he was not Manchester United manager for long enough to make.

Teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind; Carrick, Herrera (Fellaini 84); Lingard (Mkhitaryan 62), Pogba, Mata (Martial 74); Ibrahimovic.

Substitutes: Smalling, Rashford, Romero, Darmian.

Sunderland (4-1-4-1): Pickford; Jones, Kone, Djilobodji, Van Aanholt; Larsson (Khazri 83); Anichebe, Denayer, Ndong (Love 86), Borini; Defoe.

Substitutes: Mannone, O’Shea, Asoro, Honeyman, Embleton.

Referee: M. Atkinson

Attendance: 75,325