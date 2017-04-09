It was not a win of emphatic proportions for Manchester United, given that they brought minimal spectacle to the party and were helped substantially on their way by the unjustified dismissal of Sebastian Larsson for a challenge which had warranted a booking at best.

But though the red card provided David Moyes with a convenient excuse for the result which keeps his side four points adrift, with one point from their last seven games, there was an overwhelming sense that his team have given up on the Premier League. They are drifting indifferently towards relegation without so much as a fight. The boos at the end were muffled and half-hearted, much like the performance. It is three months since they scored a goal in this place.

It was on the corresponding weekend last season that Sam Allardyce’s side faced down the prospective champions Leicester City on the Wearside afternoon that Claudio Ranieri shed tears. Sunderland scrapped to the death that day, even though they were vanquished by Jamie Vardy. They defended with intent here at times, with the Belgian Jason Denayer at the helm, initially collecting possession from a United side who constituted little threat. But they could not find the energy to counter attack and threaten with any kind of intensity. It was to no avail that Moyes beckoned them up the field when they had turned possession over.

Mkhitaryan scored the second 47 seconds after the break ( Getty )

There was no evidence that they would have claimed a point with all 11 men at their disposal, though Larsson’s departure certainly brought an end to the afternoon as a competitive occasion. He and Ander Herrera both went for a stray ball in midfield. The Swede made contact with the ball and caught the Spaniard as he followed through with a boot which was a football’s height from the ground.

It was neither a reckless challenge, nor one in which Larsson was out of control and the lengths of his protest were understandable. The inconsistencies of referee Craig Pawson thereafter screamed out: Kone was not even booked for placing his studs onto substitute Marcus Rashford’s foot.

The dismissal left United, already a goal to the good, to pick off the game. The first half’s single moment of class had already sent them ahead: Zlatan Ibrahimovic receiving a Herrera pass, back to goal, and ripping into a pocket of space to his left which, with the reactions of full back Billy Jones and Lamine Kone too slow, allowed the striker to despatch into the bottom right hand corner, with dead-eye accuracy.

Sebastian Larsson was shown a straight red card for a foul on Ander Herrera (Reuters)

The second half was 46 seconds old when the lead was doubled by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, drifting into the left hand side of the Sunderland area to receive a ball from Matteo Darmian and send it through Kone’s legs and beyond Jordan Pickford, who could possibly have responded quicker. Moyes took some moments to venture out of his dug-out after that.

Any hope that his players would be motivated, through a burning sense of injustice, to give the game some fight evaporated. Jose Mourinho had not exactly demonstrated ambition, fielding a three-defensive midfield and retaining the two players of pace – Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial - on the bench against the division’s weakest side. There are times when his selection seems part of a strategy to minimise United’s threat and demonstrate the need for spending this summer.

The two young strikers did arrive eventually though United’s best chance fell to Paul Pogba, who thundered an Ibrahimovic knock down over the bar when he had time to pick his spot. Sunderland countered faintly, with an effort from Jermain Defoe, who took a ball from Didier Ndong towards the United area and fired over the bar. Victor Anichebe’s return pass to the Defoe in the game’s closing stages was too strong for him to get a boot on it.

Rashford got his first goal in 22 league games ( Getty )

Rashford finished things up, when an intelligent return pass to him from the string-puller Ibrahimovic defeated Denayer and allowed the Englishman to send a low shot beyond Pickford. It was a morgue by the end, from a Sunderland perspective, with swathes of empty seats either vacated by supporters who’d decided there were better ways of spending a warm Spring afternoon.

Sunderland: (4-1-4-1) Pickford; Jones, Kone, Denayer, Oviedo (Manquillo 38); Cattermole (Borini xx); Ndong, Rodwell, Larsson, Anichebe; Defoe. Substitutes: Mannone, Djilobodji, Khazri, Pienaar, Gibson

Manchester United: (4-1-4-1) Romero; Darmian, Rojo, Bailly, Shaw (Blind xx); Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard (Rashford xx), Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan (Martial xx). Substitutes: Carrick, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Pereira

Referee: C Pawson (South Yorkshire)