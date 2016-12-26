  1. Sport
Manchester United vs Sunderland player ratings: Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitarayn impress in victory

Take a look through the gallery below to see how we rated the players in United's 3-1 win over David Moyes' men

Manchester United vs Sunderland player ratings

  • 1/23 David de Gea – 6 out of 10

    Stood tall when his defence could’ve done a lot better early on and did well to deny Anichebe. Had little else to contend with until Borini’s consolation strike.

  • 2/23 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10

    A dynamic presence down the right-hand side throughout, but especially in the opening stages, when the rest of his team-mates were struggling to get going.

  • 3/23 Phil Jones – 6 out of 10

    Began shakily but increasingly grew into the game to maintain his impressive form since returning to the side.

  • 4/23 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10

    Nice marauding run to set off the move for Blind's opener, though the odd nervy moment at the back.

  • 5/23 Daley Blind – 6 out of 10

    A sluggish start, one poor header in particular should have been punished by Anichebe, but applied an excellent finish to open the scoring.

  • 6/23 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10

    His usual, patient self in the middle of the park, though United could’ve done with a little more impetus from him at times.

  • 7/23 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10

    Busy as ever and won his battle against his opposite number but, like Carrick, could have eased the burden on the attacking talents in front of him.

  • 8/23 Paul Pogba – 8 out of 10

    When things were not quite coming together, the midfielder kept creating chances out of nothing. The stand-out performer.

  • 9/23 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10

    Couldn’t seem to find a rhythm and only really showed his class in flashes. Ibrahimovic should’ve done better with one excellent through ball by the Spaniard.

  • 10/23 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10

    His most notable contributions were ill-tempered clashes with Kone and Denayer. Replaced by Mkhitaryan on the hour mark.

  • 11/23 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 6 out of 10

    Struggled to make an impact and wasteful when he did have the chance to do something until his late goal. A bad day at the office, and yet he still put himself on the scoresheet.

  • 12/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 8 out of 10

    Sublime, but offside, goal. Injected a threat in United's off-colour front line as soon as he was introduced.

  • 13/23 Jordan Pickford - 7 out of 10

    Equal to much of what United could throw at him. Brilliantly denying Ibrahimovic at one point with his boot.

  • 14/23 Billy Jones - 6 out of 10

    Shut down Lingard for much of the afternoon, but could perhaps have got a block in on Blind’s finish.

  • 15/23 Papy Djilobodji - 5 out of 10

    Let himself down with several basic errors, but is showing the potential to be a good Premier League-level defender.

  • 16/23 Lamine Kone - 5 out of 10

    Could have conceded a penalty for barging Mata but challenge was judged to be fair by Martin Atkinson, then could've seen red late on. Lucky boy.

  • 17/23 Patrick van Aanholt - 5 out of 10

    Tested De Gea with a free-kick early on. Not afforded the license to attack from full-back.

  • 18/23 Jason Denayer - 7 out of 10

    One of the visitors’ better performers, shackled United’s attacking talents well in the first half, but was let down by those around him.

  • 19/23 Didier Ndong - 5 out of 10

    Bullied by Herrera at times and too often failed to do the same to United’s attacking midfielders. His mistake allowed Ibrahimovic in for the second.

  • 20/23 Fabio Borini - 6 out of 10

    Had the chance to open the scoring after Anichebe’s chance, but mis-kicked the rebound. Fantastic consolation goal, at least.

  • 21/23 Sebastian Larsson - 5 out of 10

    Battled but lacked any invention. A disappointment, subbed late on for Khazri.

  • 22/23 Victor Anichebe - 7 out of 10

    Should’ve put his side in front in the first-half but was denied by De Gea, but was not undeterred by his miss. Caused problems for United’s backline throughout.

  • 23/23 Jermain Defoe - 5 out of 10

    With Anichebe chipping in defensively, he was left isolated for large parts and only showed what he could do in brief moments.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's moment of magic capped a comprehensive Manchester United win and chastening Old Trafford return for Sunderland manager David Moyes.

Two years and eight months after his ill-fated spell as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor came to an end, the Boxing Day clash saw the Scot return to his former club for the first time.

Moyes' hopes of exacting revenge were ended comprehensively, though, as Daley Blind and Zlatan Ibrahimovic efforts were added to in style by substitute Mkhitaryan, marking his return from injury with an outrageous flick as Sunderland were overcome 3-1.

  • Read more

United make Moyes' Old Trafford return an unhappy one

There had been questions over the Armenian having struggled to work his way into the United squad, never mind the starting line-up, following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

But Mkhitaryan has impressed since being given the nod by Jose Mourinho and, having returned from an ankle injury, scored an exceptional goal, flicking in an Ibrahimovic cross with aplomb.

The substitute was offside when the ball came over but the damage was already done by that points thanks to a low first-half strike from Blind that was added to after the break by in-form Ibrahimovic.

Mkhitaryan's goal was the pick of the bunch, despite an outrageous late consolation from Fabio Borini, as United racked up a fourth straight league win as Moyes' return ended in disappointment.

Who stood out most during United's 3-1 win and who was our man of the match? Take a look at the gallery above to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by PA

