Henrikh Mkhitaryan's moment of magic capped a comprehensive Manchester United win and chastening Old Trafford return for Sunderland manager David Moyes.

Two years and eight months after his ill-fated spell as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor came to an end, the Boxing Day clash saw the Scot return to his former club for the first time.

Moyes' hopes of exacting revenge were ended comprehensively, though, as Daley Blind and Zlatan Ibrahimovic efforts were added to in style by substitute Mkhitaryan, marking his return from injury with an outrageous flick as Sunderland were overcome 3-1.

There had been questions over the Armenian having struggled to work his way into the United squad, never mind the starting line-up, following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

But Mkhitaryan has impressed since being given the nod by Jose Mourinho and, having returned from an ankle injury, scored an exceptional goal, flicking in an Ibrahimovic cross with aplomb.

The substitute was offside when the ball came over but the damage was already done by that points thanks to a low first-half strike from Blind that was added to after the break by in-form Ibrahimovic.

Mkhitaryan's goal was the pick of the bunch, despite an outrageous late consolation from Fabio Borini, as United racked up a fourth straight league win as Moyes' return ended in disappointment.

Who stood out most during United's 3-1 win and who was our man of the match? Take a look at the gallery above to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by PA