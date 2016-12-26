Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said that the club’s American owners have already decided that they want to pay out the Swede’s £260,000 salary for at least another season beyond this one, after he contributed substantially to the side’s fourth successive Premier League win.

Ibrahimovic has scored 50 goals for club and country in all competitions since the start of December 2015 and has an option to extend his contract for a further year which Mourinho said the Glazer family want to be triggered. “It is activated in his brain and in my decisions and the owners and the board’s,” he said.

Though United’s win will be remembered by a Henrikh Mkhitaryan goal which the Armenian described on Monday night as the “best goal I ever scored,” Ibrahimovic’s all-round contribution was even better and he was arguably man of the match.

“I am not really surprised because he is a very intelligent guy and a very proud man,” Mourinho said of him. “[He decided] to come to Manchester United and the Premier League - a club with the level of expectation of Manchester United, the most difficult league in the world - because he knows he can do it. When we contacted him and he said yes he will come, I was completely clear that he would be ready and he is ready for more next season. He will be here again.”

Mourinho warned his club’s rivals that they would drop points as they play each other after the side’s four successive Premier League kept the side on the heels of the top four, though still outside of it.

With Liverpool playing Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, Mourinho is convinced United can begin to stake a serious claim in the top four after the turn of the year, though he used his familiar claim of ‘not caring’ about his side’s league position. “Last week, Man City against Arsenal [saw Arsenal drop points]. Somebody has to lose points and more of those matches will come. We are playing well, we are more confident.

Manchester United vs Sunderland player ratings







23 show all Manchester United vs Sunderland player ratings











































1/23 David de Gea – 6 out of 10 Stood tall when his defence could’ve done a lot better early on and did well to deny Anichebe. Had little else to contend with until Borini’s consolation strike.

2/23 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 A dynamic presence down the right-hand side throughout, but especially in the opening stages, when the rest of his team-mates were struggling to get going.

3/23 Phil Jones – 6 out of 10 Began shakily but increasingly grew into the game to maintain his impressive form since returning to the side.

4/23 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10 Nice marauding run to set off the move for Blind's opener, though the odd nervy moment at the back.

5/23 Daley Blind – 6 out of 10 A sluggish start, one poor header in particular should have been punished by Anichebe, but applied an excellent finish to open the scoring.

6/23 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 His usual, patient self in the middle of the park, though United could’ve done with a little more impetus from him at times.

7/23 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10 Busy as ever and won his battle against his opposite number but, like Carrick, could have eased the burden on the attacking talents in front of him.

8/23 Paul Pogba – 8 out of 10 When things were not quite coming together, the midfielder kept creating chances out of nothing. The stand-out performer.

9/23 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 Couldn’t seem to find a rhythm and only really showed his class in flashes. Ibrahimovic should’ve done better with one excellent through ball by the Spaniard.

10/23 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 His most notable contributions were ill-tempered clashes with Kone and Denayer. Replaced by Mkhitaryan on the hour mark.

11/23 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 7 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and wasteful for much of the afternoon, but left the pitch with a goal and two assists. Even when he's not at his best, he punishes teams.

12/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 8 out of 10 Sublime, but offside, goal. Injected a threat in United's off-colour front line as soon as he was introduced.

13/23 Jordan Pickford - 7 out of 10 Equal to much of what United could throw at him. Brilliantly denying Ibrahimovic at one point with his boot.

14/23 Billy Jones - 6 out of 10 Shut down Lingard for much of the afternoon, but could perhaps have got a block in on Blind’s finish.

15/23 Papy Djilobodji - 5 out of 10 Let himself down with several basic errors, but is showing the potential to be a good Premier League-level defender.

16/23 Lamine Kone - 5 out of 10 Could have conceded a penalty for barging Mata but challenge was judged to be fair by Martin Atkinson, then could've seen red late on. Lucky boy.

17/23 Patrick van Aanholt - 5 out of 10 Tested De Gea with a free-kick early on. Not afforded the license to attack from full-back.

18/23 Jason Denayer - 7 out of 10 One of the visitors’ better performers, shackled United’s attacking talents well in the first half, but was let down by those around him.

19/23 Didier Ndong - 5 out of 10 Bullied by Herrera at times and too often failed to do the same to United’s attacking midfielders. His mistake allowed Ibrahimovic in for the second.

20/23 Fabio Borini - 6 out of 10 Had the chance to open the scoring after Anichebe’s chance, but mis-kicked the rebound. Fantastic consolation goal, at least.

21/23 Sebastian Larsson - 5 out of 10 Battled but lacked any invention. A disappointment, subbed late on for Khazri.

22/23 Victor Anichebe - 7 out of 10 Should’ve put his side in front in the first-half but was denied by De Gea, but was not undeterred by his miss. Caused problems for United’s backline throughout.

23/23 Jermain Defoe - 5 out of 10 With Anichebe chipping in defensively, he was left isolated for large parts and only showed what he could do in brief moments.

“I don’t care, honestly [about our position.] I care about the way we play and I care about our results and to get the maximum points possible and what happens, happens.”

Mkhitaryan was a yard offside when he scored United’s third but that did not prevent it counting.

“It’s the best goal I ever scored,” he said. “I’m very excited. I had a great feeling. The first thing I did was to look to the assistant. I saw that it wasn’t offside and I started to celebrate. I was expecting the ball in front of me but I was already in front. I got the ball behind me so the only thing I could do was to hit it with the back heel. I did and I succeeded.”



The United manager said he didn’t expect Wayne Rooney, who missed the game with a strained muscle, to be fit for the home game against Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve.

“I don’t think so. I hope so. I would like. He is always a player I would like. It is a strained muscle. I don’t know if in English the name is same as in Portuguese. He was not feeling very comfortable. I had my doubts.”