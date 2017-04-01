Manchester United meet West Bromwich Albion after the international break, as they prepare to push for the top four after eventually toppling Arsenal and jumping into fifth place.
However, injuries to Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney, as well as having Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended make for bleak reading for United fans.
West Brom are their opponents after giving United a helping hand into fifth place by beating Arsenal last time out
What time does it start?
The match kicks off at 3.00pm on Saturday 1 April.
Where can I watch it?
The game will not be televised live on television.
Highlights will be shown on BBC1 at 10.30pm.
It’s a big game for…
Marcus Rashford: With Ibrahimovic suspended, Rooney injured and Anthony Martial out of from, the onus will fall on the teenager to find the goals, which has not come easily to him this season. His pace terrifies defenders though and will stretch an aging and immobile West Brom defence.
Remember when
Salomon Rondon gave West Brom their second win in three games over United at the Hawthorns last season.
Form…
Manchester United: WDDLWW
West Brom: WDWLLW
Odds…
Provided by 888.com
Manchester United: 6/17
West Brom: 19/2
Draw: 39/10
