Jose Mourinho risks another touchline ban after the Manchester United manager was sent to the stands during the first half of their Premier League encounter with West Ham, after the manager reacted furiously to a yellow card for Paul Pogba by kicking a bottle on the sidelines.

Pogba has been booked by referee Jonathan Moss when he theatrically threw himself to the ground under a challenge from West Ham captain Mark Noble. Mourinho was enraged by the decision to book the United defender, and promptly charged across his dugout and kicked a water bottle.

Fourth official Anthony Taylor saw the incident, and reported it to referee Moss who promptly sent Mourinho to the Old Trafford stands for the remainder of the match.

It’s the second time Mourinho has been sent-off during a United match this season, with the Portuguese being dismissed at half-time during United’s 0-0 draw with Burnley last month after he approached referee Mark Clattenurg in the tunnel.

Mourinho was given a one-match ban for the offence along with an £8,000 fine, and he also received a £50,000 fine for comments he made about Taylor ahead of the match against Liverpool that related to his ability to deal with the pressure of such a big occasion, with his residence of Altrincham in Manchester coming under scrutiny.

He missed the win over Swansea through the one-match ban, and now risks a larger punishment after a repeated indiscretion.