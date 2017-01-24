Former England international Stan Collymore believes only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed more illustrious careers than Wayne Rooney over the past 10 years.

Rooney booked his place in history at the weekend after scoring his 250th goal for Manchester United to become the club’s all-time top scorer.

Bending home a stylish free-kick to secure a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Stoke, the 31-year-old moved clear of previous record holder Sir Bobby Charlton to add another impressive accolade to his successful career at the club.

Since moving to Old Trafford in 2004, the Liverpool native has won five Premier League titles as well as the Champions League in 2007-08.

And Collymore believes that the Englishman’s achievements over the past 10 years single him out as one the sport’s true greats.

“If you take out the big two, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he has had as good a career as anybody in the world over the last decade," the former Liverpool forward wrote in his Daily Mirror column.

"You don’t break Sir Bobby Charlton’s England or Manchester United’s goal records without being something very special.

"So huge congratulations to Wayne Rooney for achieving both, for a fantastic career that has seen him win virtually every trophy."

Collymore did admit though that the former Everton man ‘disappointed’ in his failure to recreate his club performances on the international stage.

Despite appearing at five major tournaments since Euro 2004, Rooney has never progressed further than the quarter-finals stage with England.

"It is a little disappointing that we couldn’t see him at his best for England in terms of winning trophies or getting to finals and semi-finals," Collymore added.

