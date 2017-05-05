Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United blew their “last chance” to finish in the top four with last week’s 1-1 home draw against Swansea City, and it is as such “impossible” for him to play a full-strength team against Arsenal, if they want to make sure of winning the Europa League and making the Champions League that way.

The Portuguese put that down to the fact Celta Vigo will rest players for their match away to Malaga on Sunday, before trying to overturn United’s 1-0 semi-final first-leg lead at Old Trafford on Thursday.

United will not face any sanction for a weakened line-up, so long as they use players from the 25-man Premier League squad, and not a raft of youth graduates.

Mourinho had said he will rest the players who have played the most minutes since the start of their heavy April schedule and, while there remains a possibility this is merely a bit of strategy from the United boss, such a decision does run the risk of slightly diluting one of England’s biggest fixtures at a point when Arsenal badly need results.

When this was put to Mourinho, he stressed he would be treating the game as seriously as ever, but said he had to be pragmatic due to the circumstances.

“We are going to try [to beat Arsenal],” the United boss said. “We are going to try. We are not going to Arsenal to say ‘beat us’, or ‘beat us five or 6-0’, we are going there to fight for a result. But, it’s impossible... I cannot do it in another way. If Celta was playing with their best team, if Celta was fighting for important things in La Liga, we would go in the same circumstances, but I cannot now play with the same team that played here, and then repeat again on the next Thursday.

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

“So, we have to be human with the players, we have to be sensible and common sense in relation to our situation in the Premier League, and I think the last match against Swansea was our last chance to fight for top four, so I am going to rest players, sure.”

Given Mourinho’s comments about “accumulation” of minutes over the 10 games since the start of April, those players are likely to be Eric Bailly (901 minutes), Marcus Rashford (774 minutes), Jesse Lingard (687 minutes), Antonio Valencia (651 minutes) and maybe even Ander Herrera (630 minutes). The Portuguese was of course forced into a similar situation in the recent match at Old Trafford against league leaders Chelsea, only to then pull off one of the best displays of United’s season with a 2-0 win.

