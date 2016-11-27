It’s a big game for…

Slaven Bilic. The West Ham manager is under increasing pressure to produce results following a disappointing start to the season. With the Hammers languishing just one point above the relegation zone, it’s understood that the club’s chiefs are starting to get a little bit tetchy to say the least. A victory at Old Trafford could help silence the doubters and hand the London club a much-needed three points to boost their confidence.

Remember when…

A late Winston Reid goal handed West Ham victory last May? Anthony Martial’s brace put United in charge following Diafra Sakho’s early opener but Bilic’s men fought back and it was Reid who had the last say in the 81st minute to clinch all three points for the Hammers.

Player to watch…

Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Having spent the last few months out in the wilderness, the Armenian returned on Thursday night to torment Feyenoord in the Europa League. It was a distinguished performance as Mkhitaryan showcased what he’s capable of. Should Mourinho hand him a start on Sunday, there’s no doubt that all eyes will be on the 27-year-old to see whether he can recreate his European form in the Premier League.

Mkhitaryan started for the first time in two months on Thursday night and impressed (Getty)



Past three meetings…

West Ham United 3 (Sakho, Antonio, Red) Manchester United 2 (Martial x2), Premier League, May 2016

West Ham United 1 (Tomkins) Manchester United 2 (Rashford, Fellaini), FA Cup, April 2016

Manchester United 1 (Martial) West Ham United 1 (Payet), FA Cup, March 2016

Predicted line-ups…

Manchester United 4-2-3-1: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera; Mata, Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Ibrahimovic.

West Ham 3-4-2-1: Randolph; Kouyate, Collins, Ogbonna; Antonio, Obiang, Lanzini, Cresswell; Ayew, Payet; Sakho.

Form guide…

Manchester United: WDWLD

West Ham United: LDLWW

Vital information…

Kick-off: Sunday 27 November, 4.30pm, Old Trafford.

TV: Sunday’s match won’t be televised, highlights on MOTD2, BBC 1.

Odds…

Manchester United win: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

West Ham United win: 13/2

