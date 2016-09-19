Manchester United are willing to welcome approaches for outcast midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger despite their lack of form both at home and abroad in recent weeks.

The former Germany international has been cut adrift at Old Trafford this summer by new manager Jose Mourinho but still has two years remaining on his contract with the 20-time champions of England.

It has been reported that Schweinsteiger, whose yearly wage falls gradually with every passing season, has been informed that United would be prepared to accept minimal offers to secure him first-team football elsewhere.

The 32-year-old earns in the region of £75,000-a-week in the North West but, according to the Daily Mail, United are keen to get him off the wage bill as quickly as possible after Mourinho decided he has no part to play in his new dawn.

It comes after the suggestion that United players warned the World Cup winner to stop watching his wife play tennis and train while he returned from injury last season.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder was pictured on several occasions offering moral support to now-wife Ana Ivanovic while his team-mates laboured to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League under former manager and close-ally Louis van Gaal.

Schweinsteiger’s future at Old Trafford was already being called into question before Van Gaal was unceremoniously sacked days after the FA Cup triumph in May.