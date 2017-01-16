Liverpool halted Manchester United’s nine-game winning streak on Sunday, but the 1-1 draw did extend Jose Mourinho’s side’s unbeaten record to 11 games.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late equaliser saved United from defeat and set up a tense finish for both sides at Old Trafford, but his clever header would not have been needed had the Red Devils taken some of their earlier chances.

Paul Pogba, who struggled throughout the game, was guilty of missing a glorious opportunity in the first half when he dragged his left-footed shot wide of Simon Mignolet’s goal despite being through one-on-one.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan also missed a golden chance when Ander Herrera played him through as United continued their wastefulness in front of goal.

United have scored nine fewer than any other member of the top six so far this season with data from Opta revealing Mourinho’s team have the worst clear-cut chance conversion rate of any of the 20 Premier League sides this season.

The Old Trafford side have only managed to convert 12 of their 37 chances which you would normally expect finish nestled in the back of the net, giving them a conversion rate of just 32.43 per cent.

If you compare this to other members of the top six then it is clear to see why United are facing an uphill battle to secure a Champions League place.

Liverpool have a 60 per cent chance conversion rate while Arsenal are the only other member of the top six to have a strike rate below 50 per cent – although at 48.89 per cent it is still far superior to United’s.

Manchester United vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all Manchester United vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Reliable as ever between the sticks, he had no chance in keeping out Milner's spotkick. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 7 out of 10 Delivered a number of testing crosses into the Liverpool box, eventually registering an assist when Ibrahimovic headed the equaliser. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones - 6 out of 10 Shepherded Origi's running and made a number of important headed interceptions. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo - 5 out of 10 The defender often showed a lack of composure when put under pressure by Liverpool's pressing. Getty

5/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Competent at the back, but didn't offer anything in attack in the manner that Valencia did on the opposite flank. Getty

6/22 Ander Herrera - 8 out of 10 A persistent tackler in midfield, he was quick to get the ball moving once in possession. Getty

7/22 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 An out-of-sorts performance from the usually reliable midfielder. Replaced at the break. Getty

8/22 Paul Pogba - 5 out of 10 Lost his head after a nightmare first half in which he missed a sitter and inexplicably handballed for Liverpool's penalty. Improved after the break. Getty

9/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but often involved in United's best moments. Passed up two good chances when through on goal. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Impressed early on with attacking intent, but faded badly before being replaced. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 8 out of 10 The most threatening of United's forwards, he rescued his side with an impressive late header. Getty

12/22 Simon Mignolet - 8 out of 10 Justified his selection with a series of fine saves and deserved a clean sheet. Getty

13/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 out of 10 Made his first Premier League start in intimidating surroundings and responded with impressive maturity for someone so young. Getty

14/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Caused Pogba no end of problems at set pieces, but was often caught out in defence. Getty

15/22 Ragnar Klavan - 6 out of 10 Stood up to United's aerial bombardment, but made the occasional error that threatened to ruin his good work. Getty

16/22 James Milner - 8 out of 10 Another dependable display from Liverpool's left-back, he continued his run of never ending on the losing side in a game he has scored. Getty

17/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6 out of 10 Imposed himself on the game in Liverpool's best spells, his finishing was a disappointment. Getty

18/22 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 The captain showed the strength, character and awareness that Liverpool have missed in his absence. Getty

19/22 Emre Can - 7 out of 10 Fielded on the right of a midfield diamond, he failed to influence proceedings apart from one tremendous cross to Wijnaldum. Getty

20/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Improved with the return of compatriot Coutinho in the second half, his decision making was questionable at times. Getty

21/22 Divock Origi - 6 out of 10 Kept United's defence on their toes with non-stop running. Often let down by a heavy second touch. Getty

22/22 Adam Lallana - 7 out of 10 Threatened with clever overlapping runs and showed a delicate touch in possession. Getty

Matches against Everton, Burnley, West Ham, Arsenal and Stoke – all of which ended in draws – have seen United dominate the chances yet come away without the three points.

Herrera thumped the woodwork moments before Leighton Baines equalised for Everton at the start of December while Jesse Lingard missed a hat-full of chances against the Hammers with Darren Randolph in inspired form between the posts.

If United had managed to convert a larger percentage of their chances in each of those games, they could reasonably expect to have 10 more points than then do now, which would place them in second and only two points behind leaders Chelsea.

Ibrahimovic, who has also been guilty of missing key chances, has scored 14 of United’s 32 goals this season, emphasising not only their dependence on him but also the need to finish more of their chances if they are to secure Champions League football for next season.