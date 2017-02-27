Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent refuses to rule out Manchester United exit

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent has refused to rule out the possibility of the Manchester United forward leaving the club this summer – just one day after the Swede’s late winner at Wembley clinched EFL Cup glory for the side.

Mino Raiola, who also represents Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, said “anything can happen” as speculation continues to mount over the 35-year-old’s future at Old Trafford.

This follows Jose Mourinho’s impassioned plea to fans to “go to the door of his [Ibrahimovic’s] house and stay there all night” in a bid to convince the player to extend his stay at United by another year.

In accordance with his current short-term contract, Ibrahimovic has the option to stay at Old Trafford for one more season. Having comprehensively proved his critics wrong so far this term, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in the season, Mourinho and Co are keen to see the Swede commit his future to United.

But speaking to talkSPORT, Raiola refused to offer any updates on the forward's current contract situation.

He said: “I never speak about contract details with the press – I think that’s something between the player, the club and myself. I think we should keep it that way and just enjoy the moment and we’ll see what happens next year.”

Asked if he expects Ibrahimovic to stay at United next season, he added: “I don’t disclude [sic] anything. Anything can happen and we will see what happens.

“We’re now concentrated on the next cup. This was a very important cup and very emotional for him, for me and for Mourinho too.

“So let’s just try to give the fans some more cups.”