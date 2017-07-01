Zlatan Ibrahimovic has seemingly confirmed his Manchester United exit after one season at the club, stating “I came. I said. I conquered” in a recent social media post.

The forward, who is currently recovering from knee ligament damage, became a free agent on Saturday after his deal at United expired, with no indications of a contract renewal on the cards.

It first became clear last month that Ibrahimovic was set for an exit after the player was included on United’s list of players who will be released from the club this summer.

Premier League clubs were required to submit their retained and released lists by the third Saturday in May, with Ibrahimovic’s name absent from the list of players that United want to keep for the 2017/18 season.

And taking to social media on Friday, the 35-year-old posted a farewell message to confirm his departure.

I came. I said. I conquered. A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

“I came. I said. I conquered,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanied by an image of himself.

The striker scored 28 goals across all competitions for United last season, helping the side to secure the EFL Cup as well as a first Europa League title.

After news of Ibrahimovic’s departure first emerged, the former Sweden international has subsequently been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

Any deal to the Spanish capital, however, would take time in light of the transfer ban currently imposed on Atletico which prevents them from registering new players until January – the same time that Ibrahimovic is expected to return to full fitness.