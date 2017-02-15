Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to discuss his future at Manchester United with manager Jose Mourinho later this week, reports suggest.

The forward has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club, despite recently saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.

But Mourinho is optimistic his top goal scorer will put pen to paper and extend his stay at United by a further 12 months, The Sun reports.

With interest in the 35-year-old from the MLS as well as the Chinese Super League, it’s understood United are seeking assurances from Ibrahimovic as they prepare to plan their summer transfer budget.

The Swede is thought to be happy in Manchester having comfortably settled into life in the area.

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend, Ibrahimovic said he already had the “option” to extend his contract but was willing to “wait and see”.

“The option is already fulfilled, but there’s nothing done yet,” he said.

“From my side, we’ll wait and see. Let’s see what happens. It’s a good atmosphere.”

The 35-year-old has silenced critics who suggested he may struggle to adapt to the pace and intensity of the English game, scoring 20 goals since moving to Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in July.