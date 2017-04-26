Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unsure over Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future at Old Trafford, insisting he ‘doesn’t know’ what comes next for the player who now faces the prospect of several months on the sideline after sustaining knee ligament damage.

The Swede's contract at United expires at the end of the season and, following this fresh setback, the 35-year-old's future has now been thrown into doubt.

However, Mourinho, who suffered another injury blow ahead of Thursday's Manchester derby with the news midfielder Paul Pogba is out with a muscle injury, refused to discuss what comes next for the striker and insisted Ibrahimovic’s future rests in his own hands.

Burnley 0 Manchester United 2 player ratings







22 show all Burnley 0 Manchester United 2 player ratings









































1/22 Tom Heaton – 6 out of 10 The keeper made a multitude of vital saves, but he was beaten by both Martial and Rooney.

2/22 Matthew Lowton – 5 out of 10 He looked promising moving up the pitch, but defensively he was lacklustre and wasteful in possession.

3/22 Michael Keane – 6 out of 10 The defender done well today to keep the United attacks to a minimum. He stood his ground well and looked sharp.

4/22 Ben Mee – 7 out of 10 Patrolled the defensive third today – he made a handful of vital interceptions, tackled hard and worked relentlessly.

5/22 Stephen Ward – 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the pace of the United side going forward, which made him look out of his depth against a side of such aptitude.

6/22 George Boyd – 6 out of 10 Boyd’s confidence was encouraging today – he looked menacing when he picked up the ball and charged at United. He forced a remarkable save out of De Gea in the early stages.

7/22 Joey Barton – 5 out of 10 Unlike we expect from Barton, he was giving the ball away far too often today. His passing was wasteful.

8/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6 out of 10 He was picking up the ball in the middle and charging into the United half confidently, which was starting the majority of Burnley moves. Encouraging to see.

9/22 Robbie Brady – 6 out of 10 As always, Brady’s deliveries were on point, which would have been lethal had United not been so dominant in the air.

10/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10 The striker made space for himself, ran the channels and always provided an outlet for the midfielders.

11/22 Ashley Barnes – 4 out of 10 You would be excused for not realising that Barnes was out there today. He looked lost and failed to make an impact on this fixture.

12/22 David De Gea – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively straight forward day at the office for De Gea, with very few Burnley moves going forward.

13/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10 He did well defensively, but he certainly proved problematic for Burnley going forward. He was pacey and pumped balls up to the strikers.

14/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 He defended well throughout, but he appeared to pick up a knock towards the end. Mourinho will be hoping that it is nothing serious.

15/22 Daley Blind – 6 out of 10 He stood up well when Burnley attacked, rather than just lunging into the challenges. This stopped countless moves from The Clarets going forward.

16/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Was dragged out of position from time-to-time, which allowed the Burnley wide players too much space. However, on the ball he done well and started United moves from the back.

17/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10 He was a key element to almost every United move going forward. He assisted Martial’s opener.

18/22 Marouane Fellaini – 5 out of 10 He continued to give away unnecessary fouls today, which provided Burnley their best chances of the game.

19/22 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 The Frenchman ran the midfield today. He was picking up possession and pumping balls up to the forwards continuously.

20/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 His excellent ability to read the game was evident. He used the width well and opened the game up, at times.

21/22 Anthony Martial – 8 out of 10 He was by far United’s best player today. He scored the first, assisted the second and proved himself to be a fitting replacement for the injured Ibrahimovic.

22/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 The 31-year-old scored United’s second, but aside from that he played very narrow which limited the options that they had going forward.

"Now he has important surgery, so I think it is a waste of time to speak about what comes next," said the United manager.

"I don't know, I don't want to know, I'm not interested in it, I don't care about it. I just want the difficult surgery to go well.

"The future is a big surgery, long period of recovery.

"But the future is also in the hands of a very strong guy, mentally very strong who wrote immediately in his social media he will stop when he wants, not when people think, so it looks to me that he is not going to give up, he is going to fight and I am really pleased with that. That is the Zlatan I know.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rubbished suggestions of retirement after suffering a season-ending injury ( Getty )

"I told him, 'You've fought all your life', so I don't see a reason not to fight.

"We think he is in fabulous hands and he has to recover from the injury and prepare himself mentally for the next step.

"I think the next step will be something he really wants, which is what I said before the injury in the period of doubt about his future.

"I always thought he is much more important than myself or what I want, it is what he wants.

Ibrahimovic is set to be out of the game for at least 7 months ( Getty )

"I always want players to be happy to choose their future and I think this is what is to happen."

A win on Thursday would lift United above Manchester City and into the top four, but Mourinho said stealing a march on their neighbours would only be relevant if it meant they secured Champions League football - which they can still achieve by winning the Europa League.

"It means nothing. If we finish fifth and they finish sixth and we are above them it means nothing," he added.

"If they finish third and we finish fourth they are above us, but it means a lot.

"This is not about Pep (Guardiola), this is not about City, it is about fighting for objectives.

"We want to play Champions League football and we still have two doors open."



