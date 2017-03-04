Jamie Carragher has hit out at Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings for his part in an altercation with Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he appeared to stamp on the head of the Manchester United striker.

The pair had tussled for large parts of the first half as United were held 1-1 at Old Trafford in a frustrating afternoon for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Mings and Ibrahimovic first clashed when the former PSG man appeared to wrestle the left-back to the ground and, as half time approached, it got even more heated between the pair.

Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings







Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings









































1/22 Manchester United: David De Gea – 5 out of 10 It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Bournemouth showing little goal threat, but he saved well when Afobe through on goal. Could do nothing about the penalty. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created the first goal and he was relentlessly charging up the pitch to create more chances. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones – 4 out of 10 There was a catalogue of errors for Jones today. He was out of position, clumsy and gave away the penalty. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Cleverly finished the first goal and defended well for the remainder. Getty

5/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The long term absentee returned to the side in style. Tackled tough, worked hard and looked strong forward. Getty

6/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 It was a textbook display from the experienced United man. He was disciplined, organised and supplied the strikers with endless service. Getty

7/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 A dismal display by a man of such ability – he wasted through balls and continued to make wrong decisions in possession. Getty

8/22 Juan Mata – 5 out of 10 Hunted possession constantly, but his final product could do with some work. His crosses were failing to beat the first man. Getty

9/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he did very well. However, he seemed to lack any determination or fight. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10 Dominated Smith throughout and continued to charge down the wings and deliver balls into the danger zone. An impressive display. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Should have been red carded in the first half and missed a penalty in the second. It was not Ibra’s day today. Getty

12/22 Bournemouth: Artur Boruc – 8 out of 10. Made a tremendous save to deny Ibrahimovic from the penalty spot and made a handful of great stops to keep scores level. Getty

13/22 Adam Smith – 6 out of 10 Was dominated by Martial at times, but held his own and kept his position well. Getty

14/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 The skipper did well today, making a number of interceptions, challenges and headers. Getty

15/22 Tyrone Mings – 5 out of 10 Should have had a red card towards the end of the first half for a disgraceful stamp on Ibrahimovic. Subbed after the interval for what proved to be a slight niggle rather than a recurrence of a serious knee injury. Getty

16/22 Charlie Daniels - 5 out of 10 Should of made more of an impact and failed to provide any outlet for the Bournemouth strikers. Getty

17/22 Ryan Fraser – 7 out of 10 Continued to cause a nuisance of himself throughout, worked hard and did his job. Getty

18/22 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10 Was flying into unnecessary challenges – was lucky not see a second yellow. Getty

19/22 Andrew Surman – 3 out of 10 Saw his second yellow just before the interval to leave his side a goal down for the remainder. Getty

20/22 Marc Pugh – 6 out of 10 Won the penalty, which levelled the scores for Bournemouth. Was subbed off at half-time due to Surman’s red card. Getty

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 He scored a tremendous penalty, worked relentlessly and proved his ability both on and off the ball. Getty

22/22 Benik Afobe – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of excellence going forward and he caused numerous problems for the United defence. Getty

Wayne Rooney inadvertently tripped over Ibrahimovic and as Mings went to vault over the 35-year-old, his left foot raked down the side of the United man’s head.

Ibrahimovic appeared to take his revenge at the resulting corner by elbowing Mings hard in the side of the head – an incident which led to Andrew Surman getting sent off for pushing the Swede – but Carragher labelled the Cherries’ defender as “disgraceful”.

"The one from Mings is just horrific and he deserves a smack for that," said Carragher.

"It's an absolute disgrace. You go back to when you’re a kid if someone stamps on your head, you’d want to get them back."

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Thierry Henry agreed and admitted he could see why Ibrahimovic felt the need to get some sort of retribution.

"It makes you understand why Zlatan did what he did after. If someone did it to me, unfortunately you’re gonna try to do something back to the man," said the former Arsenal striker.

"It looks like he meant it, for me."

Manchester United vs Bournemouth : Tyrone Mings stamps on Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sky Sports)

Mings denied the stamp was deliberate in the aftermath of the game and insisted in was an accidental collision.

"No I didnt mean to [stamp], I would never do that. It's not in my game: hard and fair is how I like to play," he said.