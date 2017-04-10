Zlatan Ibrahimovic compared himself to Benjamin Button after spearheading a victory that Jose Mourinho says keeps Manchester United's top-four hopes alive.

Back-to-back home draws increased the pressure heading to embattled Sunderland, where United extended their unbeaten league run to 21 matches and bolstered their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with a ferocious strike and, having seen Sunderland's Seb Larsson sent off and Henrikh Mkhitaryan add a second, he provided the assist for Marcus Rashford to wrap up victory.

1/22 Jordan Pickford – 5 out of 10 Made a handful of important stops, but he was helpless for the three United goals. Getty Images

2/22 Billy Jones – 5 out of 10 Had very little impact on the game, aside from a few of clearances. Incredibly mediocre display. Getty Images

3/22 Jason Denayer – 7 out of 10 He ran the defensive line, tackled relentlessly and was tremendous in the air. Getty Images

4/22 Lamine Kone – 5 out of 10 The defender invited trouble upon himself by allowing the ball to bounce in the box and failing to clear his lines. Getty Images

5/22 Bryan Oviedo – 6 out of 10 Defended courageously but was subbed in the early stages due to a hamstring injury. Getty Images

6/22 Sebastian Larsson – 3 out of 10 Saw a red card for a studs-up challenge on Herrera. Getty Images

7/22 Jack Rodwell – 5 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game. Lacked service, but that’s no excuse for a player of his calibre. Getty Images

8/22 Lee Cattermole – 6 out of 10 The skipper’s confidence was evident – he was one of the only Sunderland players to test Romero with a strike. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/22 Didier Ndong – 5 out of 10 The 22-year-old was sloppy and wasteful with the ball. He failed to capitalise on any possession. Getty Images

10/22 Victor Anichebe – 5 out of 10 Had a key chance to level the scoring from close range, but was denied by Romero. Aside from that, it was a quiet display. Getty Images

11/22 Jermain Defoe – 5 out of 10 Aside from two late efforts, you could have been excused for not realising the striker was on the pitch today. Getty Images

12/22 Sergio Romero – 6 out of 10 He looked unbeatable today, but this was enhanced by the lack of action in the United area. Getty Images

13/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Progressed well up the pitch and provided constant service to the United midfield. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Bailly – 5 out of 10 Lost a number of 50/50 challenges and aerial balls – certainly room for improvement. Getty Images

15/22 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10 The majority of his tackles were clumsy and late, which was giving Sunderland unnecessary possession. Man Utd via Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The defender looked menacing going forward and his deliveries into the box were impressive. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini – 5 out of 10 Failed to play like a captain – lost a number of challenges and wasted possession on several occasions. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Ander Herrera – 8 out of 10 A top display from the midfielder. He assisted Ibrahimovic’s goal and created chances throughout. Getty Images

19/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 He was oozing confidence and was not afraid to take a strike on goal to test Pickford. Getty Images

20/22 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 An encouraging display from the Frenchman – he was energetic, passed well and tackled relentlessly. Getty Images

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 7 out of 10 His goal was an example of his limitless ability. He created his goal out of nowhere and it put the game to bed just after the interval. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 9 out of 10 An inspiring display all round and his goal was a moment of individual magic. Faultless. AFP/Getty Images

It took the 35-year-old's goals tally to 28 for the campaign and led the brash striker to liken himself to Brad Pitt's title character from the film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, who ages in reverse.

“I train hard, I keep focusing, I believe in what I do,” Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports. “It seems like the older I get, the more intelligent I get. You don't waste so much energy. I feel like Benjamin Button - I was born old and I will die young.”

Mourinho praised Ibrahimovic after a win that reduced the gap to fourth-placed Manchester City to four points, with United also boasting a game in hand.

“After Liverpool and Manchester City's victories, if we don't win today it's almost mathematically impossible (to finish fourth),” he said. “It was important for us to win and that was the main objective.



“We did that and, apart from that, no more injuries to add to a difficult list we have because we don't hide that we are still fighting for our situation in the Premier League.

“But Europa League becomes fundamental for us, it's the only competition we can win now,” he said. “We did the Community Shield, we did the League Cup. Premier League, no way, so it is our competition to fight for.”

The win on Wearside lifted the mood and even saw Mourinho praise Luke Shaw, having responded impressively to recent criticism.

“He played well, played solid,” Mourinho said. “The opposition was not creating big problems, but he was solid and was confident with the ball.

“He was going forward with some danger, he was reading the game well to go when Mkhitaryan went inside. He played really well, so it was a good hour for him.”

By contrast it was another bleak afternoon for former United boss David Moyes, whose side remain 10 points adrift of safety with just seven games remaining.​

PA