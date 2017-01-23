Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hit out against the lack of respect and value shown by some to Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney.

The 31-year-old broke United’s all-time scoring record in stunning fashion on Saturday, bending home a stylish free-kick to secure a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Stoke.

Rooney was widely praised after clinching his 250th goal for the club to move clear of previous record holder Sir Bobby Charlton.

Yet despite such feats, the forward’s legacy continues to be attacked by critics and speaking in the wake of Saturday’s draw, Ibrahimovic vented his frustration against the undercurrent of antipathy that haunts Rooney.

"He's a complete player," the Swede said. "Off the field he's a real leader and on the field he's just complete.

"He helps his team-mates well and has that big quality - he knows how to score goals, knows how to assist.

"But he works very hard, he's got a good attitude and spirit.

"Everybody knows what Wayne is. But this country has to appreciate him.

"I don't see any other strikers like him today. Give me some names. Tell me. And still you're not happy."

Rooney is not unequivocally loved like Charlton, but his impact for club and country is undeniable.

Where Rooney will fit in the pantheon of United greats is up for debate, but Ibrahimovic pointed to giants of the past when underlining the enormity of what he has achieved.

"It's amazing," he said. "He's the top scorer of the club and I'm very happy for him.

"It's a big thing you know - many great players have been here and his name is right on top.

"I'm very proud to have been on the same field as him when he did it and hopefully he can continue to do what he's doing."

Stoke vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Stoke vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Lee Grant – 7 out of 10 Made a couple of smart stops but never did anything more than expected of him. Getty Images

2/22 Glen Johnson – 6 out of 10 Was allowed to take advantage of United’s narrow midfield but kept busy defensively. Getty Images

3/22 Ryan Shawcross – 7 out of 10 Did well to combat the combined muscle of Ibrahimovic and Fellaini in the aerial battles. Getty Images

4/22 Bruno Martins Indi – 6 out of 10 Was strong defensively, even if he was caught out of position at times. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/22 Erik Pieters – 7 out of 10 Marauded forward well and got his reward when his cross was turned in by Mata. Getty Images

6/22 Charlie Adam – 6 out of 10 Made his presence in the centre of midfield felt as he harried United’s stars. Getty Images

7/22 Glenn Whelan – 6 out of 10 Watched Pogba well throughout and made sure his impact on the game was limited to the deeper positions. Man Utd via Getty Images

8/22 Marko Arnautovic – 6 out of 10 Cynical yellow card for pulling down Herrera on the break and was not too influential in an attacking sense. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/22 Xherdan Shaqiri – 5 out of 10 Had a decent effort from a cut inside shot, but should have fed Crouch better when Stoke had a two on two in the first half. Getty Images

10/22 Joe Allen – 6 out of 10 Neat touches and effortless passing as his glided around the field but nothing much more meaningful than that. Getty Images

11/22 Peter Crouch – 5 out of 10 Was a nuisance for Jones and Smalling and always a danger in the air. Man Utd via Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 6 out of 10 Nothing he could do about the goal and had little to do other than that. Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Was called the best right-back in the world by his manager but other than his usual overlaps, did little to reinforce that view. Getty Images

14/22 Phil Jones – 6 out of 10 Looking more and more like the player Sir Alex Ferguson once predicted he would be and won some crucial tackles and interceptions. Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Preferred to Rojo in defence and took the armband but had his work cut out with Crouch. Man Utd via Getty Images

16/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10 Had plenty of space to get forward but lacked the pace to turn it into any sort of danger for United. Getty Images

17/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10 His usual high-octane performance and fast becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet. Getty Images

18/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 Saw his effectiveness reduced as his was played in a deeper role and saw his snap-volley punched away well by Grant. Getty Images

19/22 Marouane Fellaini – 6 out of 10 Had plenty of chances in the air and brought a couple of decent saves from Grant. Man Utd via Getty Images

20/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 Mata did his usual stuff but got the unfortunate final touch to divert the ball past De Gea and then missed a golden opportunity to equalise at the other end, skying his shot over from two yards. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10 Missed a golden chance to equalise when he launched his shot into row Z in the first half, but created a great effort for Ibrahimovic before that. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Had a number of chances to score but twice tried to pass when a shot looked the better option. Man Utd via Getty Images

Rooney's memorable weekend continued on Sunday as the Football Writers' Association presented him with the annual Tribute Award, recognising his outstanding contribution to the national game.

Jesse Lingard believes the forward deserves all the praise he is getting.

"It's an excellent record and for the young strikers coming through," the home-grown winger said.

Rooney is now United's all-time top goalscorer (Getty)



"Wayne has set a great example for them and we look up to him as a great leader and role model.

"It was mixed emotions, but we know it's a great record that Wayne has set and it's a great standard for the youngsters to look up to."



Additional reporting by PA.