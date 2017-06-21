Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned Wayne Rooney into a 'parenthesis,' says Kim Kallstrom

Former Sweden midfielder Kim Kallstrom has claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned Wayne Rooney into a “parenthesis” during his brief spell at Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic joined United last summer on a free transfer and cemented himself as a central figure in Jose Mourinho’s side, scoring 28 goals in all competitions for the club.

But the Swedish forward, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL, is expected to leave the club in the coming months having been named on United’s list of players who will be released ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Despite this short spell at the club, Kallstrom believes that such is Ibrahimovic’s quality and influence that he was able to outshine United’s all-time top goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, who was reduced to a supplementary role at Old Trafford last season.

"He can go to Manchester United as the 34-35-year-old and become the central figure directly,” Kallstrom said.

"No disrespect to Wayne Rooney, he is their best scorer ever, but he turned into a parenthesis when Ibrahimovic arrived. So it is always, Ibrahimovic is the best."

Kallstrom also praised the forward for his contributions to the Swedish national side. Ibrahimovic made his international debut in 2001 and retired in 2016, making a total of 116 appearances for his country during that period.

"He is such a huge star,” Kallstrom added. “We had many talented players, but compared with the Swedish Association, he was on a completely different level.

"He wore all on his shoulders."

