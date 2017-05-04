Marco Silva is keeping coy over his Hull future amid suggestions a number of Premier League clubs are interested in acquiring his services.

The former Sporting and Olympiakos boss took over the Tigers in January with the club bottom of the table but has masterminded a superb run which has seen them climb out of the relegation zone ahead of the clash with Sunderland on Saturday.

It is understood Silva's camp are yet to hear from any potential suitors but with Southampton, West Ham and Watford all potentially in the market for new managers next term the Portuguese's impressive performance is sure to have caught the eye

But when asked about his long-term future the 39-year-old opted to keep his cards close to his chest.

"For me nothing has changed in my day, in my work and I will prepare my team like I prepare my day as well," he said ahead of this weekend's game.

"Speculation with the coaches and with the players is normal in football.

"I see my future today, I see my future tomorrow. We’ll see what will happen after two months."

Sunderland were relegated last weekend thanks to Hull's draw at Southampton but Silva is making sure his team don't take David Moyes' men for granted.

"What division Sunderland play in next season is not important. We will respect them, because it will be a really difficult game," he added.

"Every game is dangerous. We need to prepare well for the game and respect our opponents."