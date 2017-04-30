Marcus Rashford has been accused of diving after winning Manchester United a penalty in the first half of their Premier League clash with Swansea City.

The United frontman beat Lukasz Fabianski to a loose ball, prodding it ahead.

But Fabianski, realising his mistake, pulled back his arms.

Rashford took a tumble to win United a cheap penalty ( Getty )

Rashford nonetheless managed to dangle a leg and make contact with the Swansea keeper but was already on his way down with the ball well out of reach.

Neil Swarbrick waited and waited but then pointed to the spot, roared on by the Stretford End but leaving much of the viewing public back home stunned.

It was a dive, they chimed in near-universal agreement, with BT Sport pundit Graham Poll eventually admitting it should have been a yellow card for the England striker.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Chris Sutton sums it up: "Marcus Rashford dived."pic.twitter.com/Z3oxXfJa1G — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) April 30, 2017

No one on BT has used the word "dive" yet. This is why a lot of people think foreign players are treated differently to English players. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) April 30, 2017

This is hilarious! @btsport pundits squirming in effort to defend Rashford. It was a dive! A good dive, but a dive nonetheless. — Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) April 30, 2017

Rashford doing the full Jacques Cousteau for the pen though tough for ref to pick thru the sea of legs — Kevin Garside (@GARSIDEK) April 30, 2017