It was even before Marcus Rashford made the difference in the game that the 19-year-old showed what a difference he makes to the Manchester United team - and why he is genuinely becoming a talismanic figure long before his time.

Celta Vigo had suddenly upped the speed of their game shortly after half-time of this Europa League semi-final first leg at the Balaidos, and looked like they could be starting to cause Jose Mourinho’s side some real problems. It merely saw Rashford cause more problems for them, as he turned the flow of the game with one quick spin of his body. A Celta Vigo attack had broken down, and the ball was played up to the young forward on the halfway line. He didn’t just take out his marker with one swift turn of his body and intelligent touch of the ball, but opened up the whole Celta half before bursting into it.

It was electrifying, and saw so many United players followed him at force. The move may have ended with a surprisingly meek effort on goal that went badly wide but that finish only felt all the more out of place because everything else about Rashford was so cutting edge - as he would further prove.

It was also further proof that United may have been much better served with the teenager leading the line for more of the season. While Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury is obviously hugely unfortunate and sad for the Swede - especially as the team are now on the brink of a trip to Stockholm - it is difficult to deny that Rashford just offers another dimension to the whole attack. He may not yet be as reliable in front of goal as Ibrahimovic (although it would be foolish to bet against that prospect given everything else he is doing) but he generally just helps United offer more threats at goal. His speed gives opposition sides more to worry about, and the unpredictability of his runs means they can attack from more angles. He just makes United faster. It's as simple as that, and makes them more difficult to play against, as Eduardo Berizzo pretty much admitted.

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

“He’s really fast and extremely dangerous," the Celta Vigo coach said.

That of course partly comes from the exuberance and extra energy of youth - the pure “love” of football as Mourinho put it - but also only reflects part of Rashford’s importance.

It is also why this 1-0 win felt like something of another signpost night in his career, as if he’d taken a metaphorical stride forward as a player, to go with all of the exhilarating strides on the pitch. He had visibly matured, and has so obviously added more to his game than that admirable raw ability.

For one, there was the responsibility he took on scoring the decisive goal at such a key point in the game, to add to his strike in the quarter-finals against Anderlecht. This is what all the leading players do, as barely needs to be said.

Then there was the manner of the goal, and what it reflected.

Rashford's pace caused Celta Vigo multiple problems in defence (Getty)

This was Rashford’s first set-piece strike of his career - as well as his first from outside the box - meaning he was essentially showing a new ability. The distinctive and difficult nature of the strike also showed how this is likely to become a trend, while also proving what Mourinho said afterwards: that it had come from a hugely impressive and hugely mature willingness to put the extra hours in, to hone his brilliant ability, to develop even more than he might.

“The free-kick is work,” Mourinho enthused. “He works every day, he loves to work. Sometimes the training is finished with the group, and he keeps individual work with my assistant. The free-kick is really well taken, and I think the goalkeeper has no chance with it.”

These were the type of things often said about players like Eric Cantona and David Beckham, just as this was a decisive moment of the type often offered by players like Eric Cantona and David Beckham. If it may still be premature to compare him to such genuine United legends, it is by no means premature to say he has become one of United’s primary and most important players right now. He makes that much of a difference, and not just with his goals.

He truly electrifies the side, and elevates it to a higher level.

Sergio Alvarez was nowhere near Rashford's free-kick (Getty)

The one question out of this is whether his evolution as a player will be affected by United’s transfer plans, given that Mourinho wants to bring in two forwards. That does not mean Rashford will not play, since the Portuguese has used him 48 times this season, but many of those were on the wing, as would probably be the case again if, say, Antoine Griezmann was to arrive.

This felt like another arrival night for Rashford, though, and one that proved he should be leading the line. He is similarly proving he is willing to lead the team in so many other ways.