Marouane Fellaini has dismissed the former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher as a “world champion of breaking legs”.

The Manchester United midfielder was responding to comments made last year in Carragher’s regular column for the Daily Mail, in which he was labelled “a menace in the worst possible sense”.

Carragher’s remarks were made in reference to an incident between Fellaini and Leicester City’s Robert Huth, in which Fellaini appeared to elbow Huth after having his hair pulled.

Both players subsequently received three-match bans following a review by the Football Association’s independent regulatory commission.

“I don't use that term [‘menace’] lightly but he is not a Manchester United player in any shape or form ... Personally I hope we don't see his elbows in England again.”



The incident in question came several weeks after Fellaini had appeared to elbow Liverpool’s Emre Can during a Europa League clash between United and Carragher’s former club.

After being reminded of Carragher’s comments in an interview with Sport/Voetbal magazine, published in his native Belgium, Fellaini said: “If I am violent and aggressive, what was Carragher?

“He is the champion of blah-blah and the world champion of breaking legs. If you type his name into YouTube, you’ll only see him tackling.”

Carragher reacted jovially to Fellaini’s comments on Thursday, sharing a link to the remarks and tweeting: “Just Man United legs!”