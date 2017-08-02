  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier condemns 'distasteful', 'unprofessional' Virgil van Dijk but hopes he stays

The Dutchman has been told to train on his own after angling for a move to Liverpool

Click to follow
The Independent Sport
virgil-van-dijk.jpg
Le Tissier believes Southampton can make an example of Van Dijk AFP/Getty Images

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has criticised Virgil van Dijk’s actions as “distasteful” and “unprofessional” but backs him to stay despite wanting a move to Liverpool.   

Van Dijk has been ordered to train on his own by Southampton’s new manager Mauricio Pellegrino after asking to leave the club amid interest from the Reds.

“I find it pretty distasteful when players start refusing to play for clubs when they’re getting paid pretty good money to be there,” Le Tissier told talkSPORT on Wednesday, “to be honest it’s pretty unprofessional.”

Liverpool's potential Virgil van Dijk alternatives

Liverpool's potential Virgil van Dijk alternatives

  • 1/8 Kalidou Koulibaly

    Club: Napoli
    Estimated value: £40m
    Likelihood: 6/10

    Getty

  • 2/8 Stefan de Vrij

    Club: Lazio
    Estimated value: £23m
    Likelihood: 5/10

    Getty

  • 3/8 Michael Keane

    Club: Burnley
    Estimated value: £30m
    Likelihood: 4/10

    Getty

  • 4/8 Jonathan Tah

    Club: Bayer Leverkusen
    Estimated value: £40m
    Likelihood: 2/10

    Getty

  • 5/8 Kostas Manolas

    Club: Roma
    Estimated value: £25m
    Likelihood: 1/10

    Getty

  • 6/8 Davinson Sanchez

    Club: Ajax
    Estimated value: £23m
    Likelihood: 2/10

    Getty

  • 7/8 Inigo Martinez

    Club: Real Sociedad
    Estimated value: £25m
    Likelihood: 1/10

    Getty

  • 8/8 Mamadou Sakho

    Club: Liverpool
    Estimated value: £30m
    Likelihood: 2/10

    Getty

Van Dijk, who signed a five-year contract in 2016 to keep him at the club until 2021, has reiterated his desire to leave Southampton who are standing firm in their refusal to sell the 26-year-old.

Despite Van Dijk’s efforts to leave the club, Le Tissier believes the Dutch defender could be a Southampton player at the end of the transfer window.

He feels clubs are beginning to regain control from ‘player power'.

 

"It’s been going on long enough and he’s still here," Le Tissier,  who made 380 appearances for the Saints, added.

“If [players] had all the power he would have gone by now but it’s rumbled on for quite a few weeks and he hasn’t got his own way.

“Clubs are now in a much healthier financial position, [which] means that the power might just be shifting back towards the clubs a little bit if they want to dig their heels in."

  • Read more

Liverpool target Van Dijk tells Southampton he wants to leave the club

Le Tissier also believes Southampton could make an example of Van Dijk.

“If they feel like they can make a stand on this, then they can,” he added.

Southampton asked the Premier League to launch an investigation into whether Liverpool made an illegal approach for Van Dijk.

In a statement, Liverpool said: “We apologise to the owner, board of director and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk.

“We respect Southampton’s position and can confirm we have ended an interest in the player” 

Comments