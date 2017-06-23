Mauricio Pellegrino has been appointed as the new Southampton manager on a three-year deal.

Despite guiding Saints to eighth in the Premier League and the EFL Cup final in his first season, frustrations behind the scenes and in the stands led to Claude Puel's sacking last week.

Southampton have acted quickly to name his successor, with former Alaves boss Pellegrino penning a contract at St Mary's.

Upon being announced as Southampton’s new manager, Pellegrino said he had been attracted to the club’s “strong and stable structure”.

“I am really happy to become the new coach of Southampton Football Club. The club has a great reputation for having a strong and stable structure, competing in the Premier League and playing attractive football,” he said.

“I think my philosophy and the culture of the club will work well together. We have to be a team on and off the pitch; I want to make the supporters proud of the players and to feel part of the game every week.

“I want to win matches, be successful and develop a team spirit where everyone gives 100 per cent and supports each other.

Pellegrino was former manager of La Liga side Alaves ( Getty )

“I am excited and passionate about what the future holds for us and look forward to meeting the players and beginning our preparation for the new season.”

Pellegrino stood down as Alaves manager in late May, after losing the Spanish Cup final to Barcelona. He led the side to ninth in La Liga after the club had been promoted the season before.

The Argentine previously worked as an assistant coach at Liverpool and Inter Milan before taking on the role of head coach at Valencia in 2012.

He lasted just seven months in charge at Los Che and returned to his native country in 2013, enjoying spells at Independiente and Estudiantes.

As a player he made 13 appearances for Liverpool in 2005, after being signed by Rafa Benitez, who he also played for during six years at Valencia from 1999.

Vice Chairman Les Reed said that the Pellegrino’s commitment to attacking football had made him the standout candidate during a “diligent selection process”.

Pellegrino had been tipped to take over at Palace ( Getty )

“We firmly believe Mauricio is the right person to help us take the next steps. He knows our players and believes we have a great squad that with some fine-tuning will be able to deliver continued success,” he said in a statement.

“Mauricio believes with the quality we have we can play exciting, attacking football, taking the game to our opponents by playing a high-intensity game.

“He will continue to develop and introduce young players whilst building on the core of experience that we have in the squad.”