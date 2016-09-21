Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise, and pressure, on Tottenham teenager Marcus Edwards by likening him to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The 17-year-old is in line to make his Spurs debut on Wednesday night after being included in the squad for the EFL Cup third-round tie against Gillingham at White Hart Lane.

The expectation is that Edwards will be among the substitutes but there is excitement about the diminutive left-footed number 10, who signed a new two-year deal in the summer.

While most managers look to take expectation off a young player with a bright future, Pochettino did the opposite ahead of Edwards’ highly anticipated foray into the first team.

“His qualities … it’s only looks – his body and the way that he plays – remember a little bit from the beginning of Messi,” said the Tottenham boss.

Edwards already has the nickname “Mini Messi” around Spurs’ Enfield Training Centre and Pochettino insisted he wouldn’t have made the comparison if he did not believe the youngster could cope with it.

Pochettino also said Edwards reminded him of current Spurs star Erik Lamela during his time at Argentinian side River Plate and admitting he sees a big future for the 17-year-old.

(Getty Images)

“He's small, he's left-footed. OK, remember a little bit Lamela when he was at River Plate, remember he had long hair, when he was 14, 15 years old?" he added.

"There are a lot of videos on YouTube that you can see, that he took the ball, didn't give a pass and shot straight away.

“He is a very good prospect and, potentially, he can be a top player.

“We need to be patient and tell him that he has a lot of talent, enough talent to be a top player, a great player, but now it’s how he builds his future – that’s very important.

“It’s our responsibility to tell him.”