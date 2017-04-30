After Tottenham Hotspur had finally achieved a feat that at one point seemed so frustratingly impossible, Mauricio Pochettino was emboldened enough to insist that the 2016-17 title itself is still possible.

His rampant team might remain four points behind Chelsea, but the way they overwhelmed Arsenal to win 2-0 in the last ever north London derby at the old White Hart Lane and also ensure they would finish ahead of their rivals for the first time in 22 years fired a belief that they can still do something that most consider beyond them.

“With four to play, all is possible in football,” Pochettino said.

Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings







23 show all Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings











































1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams after Tottenham's derby victory. Getty

2/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 Rarely called into action but on those occasions when he was tested he held his nerve to keep Arsenal out. Getty Images

3/23 Kieran Trippier - 6 Not his best of performances. Made a hash of a number of crosses and was quiet at times. Some of his tackling was impressive, though. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

4/23 Toby Alderweireld - 7 Defensively solid both in the air and on the deck. Rarely gifted Arsenal's front men the space or time to trouble the Tottenham goal. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Jan Vertonghen - 8 Tested Cech on a number of occasions with some sharp shooting. A real threat at corners. Fierce at the back. Excellent defensive display. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

6/23 Ben Davies - 7 Hit the ground running and provided Spurs with a real sense of danger down the left flank. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

7/23 Eric Dier - 7 An assured and rounded performance. Kept the Tottenham midfield ticking over all game long. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Victor Wanyama - 8 A true warrior at times. Seemed to emerge victorious from all of his challenges and was brilliant at dictating the tempo of Tottenham's game. Getty Images

9/23 Christian Eriksen - 7 Provided the magic to open up Arsenal for Tottenham's first. Particularly dangerous in the visitors' final third. Passing was on point. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

10/23 Dele Alli - 8 Showed real desire and fight for the first goal. An absolute menace across the entire front line for Tottenham. Very rounded performance. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Son Heung-min - 7 Was moved back into his preferred position and looked all the better for it. Enjoyed some piercing runs early on. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

12/23 Harry Kane - 7 Excellent penalty to double Arsenal's lead. Hard working and tireless in his movement. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Was tested by a number of challenging shots in the first half and put in some fantastic saves late on to limit the damage. One of the best shot-stoppers in the league. Would have been more were it not for him. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

14/23 Gabriel - 5 A disappointing and uninspiring performance from him. His reckless challenge handed Spurs their second goal after Kane converted from the spot. Getty Images

15/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 Was off the pace for Tottenham's first. Should have moved quicker to close down Alli. Up until then he'd battled relatively well with the home side's front line. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

16/23 Nacho Monreal - 4 Outclassed for much of the game. A considerable chink in Arsenal's weak armour. Getty Images

17/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Out of his depth. Defensively poor and offered little going forward. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/23 Aaron Ramsey - 6 Got a grasp of the game as it wore on and was one of the few Arsenal players to really test Lloris. Drifted out of the game though. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 5 Made some solid challenges here and there but largely directionless in his play. Getty Images

20/23 Kieran Gibbs - 4 Made little impact on the game. Another player who looked out of their depth. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Özil - 4 Another game in which he went missing. Dreadful display. Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sánchez - 6 Like Ramsey, the Chilean took a while to get going but by the end of the first half he was starting to have an influence on the run of play. Went off the boil in the second half though. Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 6 Willing to get back and help out his team mates defensively but failed to provide any real danger and creativity up front. Getty Images

The Argentine revealed that, although he and his staff had watched Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Everton before his own team took to the field, his players did not and were not aware of the result.

“They were really focused on the game and I think they didn’t realise what happened at Everton. We knew because we were watching, but they were very focused.”

When asked whether they were any way disappointed once they learned of the result at Goodison Park, Pochettino laughed.

Pochettino was in no mood to dwell on Chelsea's victory ( Getty )

“What? After 2-0 here against Arsenal. You believe we are disappointed? They know they need to be proud of the performance and they need to now rest and don’t think too much and enjoy the day off tomorrow and on Tuesday be focused again to be ready on Friday.

“I feel very proud, first of all because the players played their best and they were fantastic. And for our fans I feel very happy for them. It was a fantastic game and yes, we are in the race for the title.

“We reduce again the gap to Chelsea. And now we have to be focused because we have again on Friday a very important game against West Ham and now it’s important to be focused on that game.

“Now its important to feel proud, happy, because the last game against Arsenal and all that means for our fans and those who love Tottenham, it was a fantastic afternoon and yes of course disappointed because we have not reduced the gap on Chelsea but so proud of the performance of the team and our support.”

Pochettino says he has a lot of respect for his Arsenal counterpart ( Getty )

As has become typical in Pochettino’s reign, the Argentine played down the importance of finishing above Arsenal, asserting that Spurs have bigger targets but also stressing his respect for Arsene Wenger

“Yes I am happy as when always you play a derby like Tottenham-Arsenal, always it is important to win. But I have a massive respect for him [Wenger].

“I admire him for what he is doing in a club like Arsenal and it is a fantastic job. I am so happy but our challenge is and our aim is not only to beat Arsenal but also the 19 teams in the Premier League.

“Of course I am very happy but I am very happy. I am so calm as we have four games to play and now is important to be focused and to try to reduce the gap to Chelsea.”