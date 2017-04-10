Mesut Ozil has complained that Arsenal’s squad is not “broad” enough to compete with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Gunners exited at the all-too-familiar Round of 16 stage for the seventh consecutive season after two hammerings at the hands of Bayern, losing 10-2 on aggregate.

The German World Cup winner has been widely criticised for his performances this season while dwelling over a new contract as he enters the final 12 months of his deal this summer.

Ozil, along with Alexis Sanchez, faces an uncertain future after failing to agree a new deal at the club so far, and the 28-year-old insists it is clear to squad needs to be strengthened.

“When you look at our squad, it's not as broad as Bayern's or Real Madrid's,” Ozil told the Daily Mail. “In the Champions League, that's not enough, especially against big teams, because they have more breadth in their squad.

“I think the club know they need to strengthen But what's most important is the manager's opinion. He and the club will make the decision.”

The pressure on Arsene Wenger reached breaking point during the defeat to Bayern and Ozil has admitted that his performance was not up to scratch during Arsenal’s Champions League exit.

“Of course my performance wasn't top, neither was the team's. In the first game, our first half was good. But then in the second half we collapsed.

“For offensive players it's hard when you don't have much possession and can't make your contributions.

“After the first game, I didn't have as much faith that we could turn it around. The defeat was bitter for me and the whole team.

“When every year you see the chance, think it's really possible against big teams and then have a big defeat, it affects me because I've always wanted to achieve big goals and always will. I wanted to win the Champions League.”