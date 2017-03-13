Mesut Ozil insists Arsene Wenger’s future will have no bearing over his own at Arsenal.

The German, who only has a little over 12 months left on his deal with the club, is yet to agree on a fresh long-term contract extension despite being offered lucrative new terms.

Fans are anxious for Ozil and teammate Alexis Sanchez to commit their futures to the club but the 28-year-old is choosing to remain calm and instead focus on the remainder of the season where qualification for the top four is top priority.

“Everything is still open. There have been talks with Arsenal but at the moment, I’m concentrating on the current season, just like the officials at Arsenal,” he told Bild am Sonntag.

Manager Wenger’s future is also firmly up in the air with calls growing for him to finally leave this summer after over 20 years in north London.

Ozil previously hinted that the Frenchman’s plans were closely tied to his own, something he now insists is not the case.

“As a sportsman, you are never satisfied. You need this motivation. I would very much like to win the Champions League one day, ideally with Arsenal. I still have a year left on my contract here,” he said when asked if he’s happy with his trophy haul in his time at the Emirates.

“I have always said I’m very happy at Arsenal. Everything fits here, the club, the fans and the city. Arsene Wenger was also one of the main reasons why I joined Arsenal.

“However, I also know that in football everything moves very quickly and a lot differently to what you had planned.

“Therefore, it would be wrong to say that my future is dependent on the coach.”