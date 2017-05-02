Mesut Özil allowed his frustration at Arsenal’s north London derby defeat to get the better of him after reacting furiously to a drugs test request in the minutes after Sunday’s loss to Tottenham, with the midfielder angrily kicking a door inside the White Hart Lane changing rooms.

The Germany international came in for intense criticism after Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat by their bitter rivals, with the attacking midfielder enduring an anonymous game as Spurs guaranteed their first finish above the Gunners in 22 years.

As the beaten Arsenal side retreated to the sanctuary of the away dressing room, Özil was nominated for a random drugs test – as is custom after matches – but he flew into a rage at being selected and initially refused to do it.

After being threatened with a fine, Özil lashed out and kicked a door that left stud marks imprinted on it, before agreeing to carry out the test. Özil’s anger is believed to stem from his frustration at being selected for post-match drugs tests repeatedly this season, though the defeat by Spurs will not have helped his mood.

Özil’s poor demeanour on the pitch has coincided with his slump in form, with the World Cup winner scoring just two goals in 18 matches for Arsenal, a run that dates back to the 13 December, and the loss at the weekend not only means that Arsenal cannot overhaul Spurs for the first time under Arsene Wenger, but it also leaves them as clear outsiders in the race for the top four as next season’s Champions League begins to drift out of reach.

Added to the controversy surrounding Özil is his current contract situation, with the 28-year-old poised to head into the final year of his contract next month. It’s reported that Özil wants a new contract worth £300,000-a-week in order to extend his stay at the club, though he has made public his happiness in London and his desire to remain with Arsenal.

1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams after Tottenham's derby victory. Getty

2/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 Rarely called into action but on those occasions when he was tested he held his nerve to keep Arsenal out. Getty Images

3/23 Kieran Trippier - 6 Not his best of performances. Made a hash of a number of crosses and was quiet at times. Some of his tackling was impressive, though. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

4/23 Toby Alderweireld - 7 Defensively solid both in the air and on the deck. Rarely gifted Arsenal's front men the space or time to trouble the Tottenham goal. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Jan Vertonghen - 8 Tested Cech on a number of occasions with some sharp shooting. A real threat at corners. Fierce at the back. Excellent defensive display. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

6/23 Ben Davies - 7 Hit the ground running and provided Spurs with a real sense of danger down the left flank. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

7/23 Eric Dier - 7 An assured and rounded performance. Kept the Tottenham midfield ticking over all game long. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Victor Wanyama - 8 A true warrior at times. Seemed to emerge victorious from all of his challenges and was brilliant at dictating the tempo of Tottenham's game. Getty Images

9/23 Christian Eriksen - 7 Provided the magic to open up Arsenal for Tottenham's first. Particularly dangerous in the visitors' final third. Passing was on point. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

10/23 Dele Alli - 8 Showed real desire and fight for the first goal. An absolute menace across the entire front line for Tottenham. Very rounded performance. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Son Heung-min - 7 Was moved back into his preferred position and looked all the better for it. Enjoyed some piercing runs early on. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

12/23 Harry Kane - 7 Excellent penalty to double Arsenal's lead. Hard working and tireless in his movement. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Was tested by a number of challenging shots in the first half and put in some fantastic saves late on to limit the damage. One of the best shot-stoppers in the league. Would have been more were it not for him. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

14/23 Gabriel - 5 A disappointing and uninspiring performance from him. His reckless challenge handed Spurs their second goal after Kane converted from the spot. Getty Images

15/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 Was off the pace for Tottenham's first. Should have moved quicker to close down Alli. Up until then he'd battled relatively well with the home side's front line. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

16/23 Nacho Monreal - 4 Outclassed for much of the game. A considerable chink in Arsenal's weak armour. Getty Images

17/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Out of his depth. Defensively poor and offered little going forward. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/23 Aaron Ramsey - 6 Got a grasp of the game as it wore on and was one of the few Arsenal players to really test Lloris. Drifted out of the game though. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 5 Made some solid challenges here and there but largely directionless in his play. Getty Images

20/23 Kieran Gibbs - 4 Made little impact on the game. Another player who looked out of their depth. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Özil - 4 Another game in which he went missing. Dreadful display. Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sánchez - 6 Like Ramsey, the Chilean took a while to get going but by the end of the first half he was starting to have an influence on the run of play. Went off the boil in the second half though. Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 6 Willing to get back and help out his team mates defensively but failed to provide any real danger and creativity up front. Getty Images

But the club, having been reluctant to meet his high wage demands, are now concerned about his slump in form, and a reported £280,000-a-week contract offer appears to be in doubt with suggestions that the club could be willing to sell Özil if the right offer comes in this summer.