Michael Carrick's testimonial has got off an to inauspicious start when Manchester United spelled his name wrong on the official teamsheets.

The 35-year-old former England midfielder is celebrating his 11 years at the club with a star-studded match at Old Trafford in aid of his own foundation.

Carrick is a fan favourite after a glittering career with United and many were quick to spot the mistake as the teams for the match were announced on Sunday afternoon with "Michael Carrtick" making a surprise appearance for the home side.

(@ StuMathiesonMEN / Twitter)

Fortunately for Carrick he wasn't the only one with Clarence Seedorf's name also misspelled along with Harry Redknapp's.

Earlier Carrick confirmed that Frank Lampard had joined Steven Gerrard in having to pull of the game with injury.

Carrick said: "Such a shame both @stevengerrard and @franklampard have picked up injuries over the last 2 days. Bad luck but thanks to the boys for trying so much to play. They'll be missed!"

Lampard had written: "Good luck to @carras16 for his testimonial game today. Big apologies to him that I can't play but unfortunately a muscle injury has ruled me out.

"An incredible servant to @manchesterunited, a top class player and a thoroughly good and genuine man. Enjoy the game and congratulations on a great cause the @michaelcarrickfoundation doing such good work."