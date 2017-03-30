Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes Michael Keane can only benefit from his first taste of international football.

Keane made his England debut in last week's friendly defeat to Germany and followed up with a first competitive appearance at home to Lithuania four days later, ending the Clarets' 43-year wait to see one of their players wearing the Three Lions.

The 24-year-old earned glowing reviews for his displays in defence, catching the eye despite a 1-0 defeat in Dortmund.

Speculation over a summer move has gone up a notch as a result but Dyche thinks the former Manchester United youngster has the temperament to take the attention in his stride and keep performing for the Clarets.

"I don't think that will worry him at all," said Dyche about the added pressure that comes with an England cap.

"He's a pretty level kind of player really. His mentality is pretty solid. I've never looked on him as short of belief and I think this will add to it.

"The biggest thing is wearing the shirt. The fact is that feeling of playing for your national side, putting on the shirt and going out there in such a tough first game as Germany away...that can only add to what he's becoming and that's a very good player.

"He's earned the right to be considered as a fine centre-half, because he is one."

Despite the wall-to-wall plaudits he has been receiving, there is no chance of Keane's ego getting the better of him while he is still under Dyche's watch.;

Jokingly asked by a reporter if he now had a "£100million defender" on his books, the Burnley manager dead-panned: "Whatever figure you wish to put on him. And then we've got Keano as well."

That may have been little more than an off-the-cuff one-liner, but it comes from a belief that Keane's defensive partner Ben Mee is just as important to the club.

England's defender Michael Keane takes part in a team training session at St George's Park (Getty)

"I think Ben goes under the radar slightly more but I think he's delivered very good performances this season," he said.

"I'm really pleased with the work they've both done. There's a good group there, a really competitive group. I'm pleased with all of them in different ways.

"It's good in one sense that people think highly of your players, not just Keano, but a number of players."